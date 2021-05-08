Miniature castle in Florida hits market for $1.75 million

Anyone looking for a tiny taste of royalty should look no further than Florida.

A miniature castle is on the market in Fort Lauderdale, and though it's only 882 square feet, it comes with a hefty price tag.

According to the listing, the owners are asking $1.75 million for the one-bed, one-bath home.

The "fairytale castle" has cone spires, coral rock on the interior and exterior, and a new roof, the listing says. The castle also has a fireplace, snack bar, living room and kitchen.

The property also includes two lots totaling 17,864 square feet.

"This very unique property is considered a landmark to many locals however, has no historic designation!" the listing says.

And though the castle may be tiny, it comes with "exceptional views," the listing says.

The property also includes 153 feet of "unrestricted Ocean Access waterfront," as well as four legal docks that can hold sailboats and yachts up to 70 feet long, according to the listing.

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the castle is known as "The New River Castle" and is inside a gated community.

Richard Joyner and his sister are the current owners, the Sun Sentinel reported. According to the newspaper, the siblings have owned the house for 16 years.

"We just used it as a guesthouse and had events there for family and friends over the years because it’s got great grounds," Joyner told the Sun Sentinel.

The newspaper reported that the castle was built between 1924 and 1928 and updated later by Joyner and his sister. However, the listing -- by Realtor Connie Salerno -- says the house was built in 1970.