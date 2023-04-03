What is Holy Thursday? Questions answered about the religious holiday that is part of Holy Week

Holy Thursday is commemorated by Christians during the time called Holy Week.

The period of time called Holy Week starts with Palm Sunday and ends with Easter Sunday.

Here is everything you need to know about Holy Thursday.

DURING HOLY WEEK, MOST SACRED TIME IN CHRISTIANITY, ‘JESUS WAS ON THE RADAR’ AS AN ENEMY

This includes what it is, why it's a holy day, what happened on this day — and what to avoid.

What is Holy Thursday? Why is Thursday a holy day? What happened on Holy Thursday? What should we avoid on Holy Thursday?

1. What is Holy Thursday?

Holy Thursday is commemorated by Christians as a part of Holy Week and the end of the Lenten season.

As the name implies, it takes place on the Thursday before Easter. There are other religious days of significance during the week leading up to Easter, including Palm Sunday and Good Friday.

WHAT IS HOLY WEEK AND WHY DOES IT MATTER?

2. Why is Thursday a holy day?

Thursday is considered a holy day by Christians because it marks the day when the Last Supper and Washing of the Feet occurred, according to Catholic News Agency.

Holy Thursday is considered a holy day to Catholics and Christians because it is said to be the day Jesus established the sacrament of Holy Communion.

During Holy Communion, Christians see, taste, touch and receive the body of Christ.

Roman Catholics are encouraged to attend Mass on Holy Thursday, according to the site.

3. What happened on Holy Thursday?

Holy Thursday is the day that commemorates the Last Supper, which took place right before the arrest, crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ the next day, on what is known as Good Friday.

During the Last Supper, Jesus broke bread with the 12 apostles, marking the last Passover with his close disciples on the Thursday before He died.

Another name for day is Maundy Thursday, which comes from the Latin word "command," according to Christianity.com.

4. What should we avoid on Holy Thursday?

The rules leading up to Easter vary depending on the denomination. Christians from various denominations participate in Lent, which begins on Ash Wednesday.

In the Catholic religion, Lent begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on Holy Thursday, according to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. Lent is one of the most important traditions observed by tens of millions of Christians every year across the globe in preparation for Easter Sunday.

Lent is a season of reflection and sacrifices that typically involves fasting or giving up certain foods or activities for 40 days to commemorate the 40 days that Jesus Christ fasted in the desert, according to the Bible.

One popular rule of Lent is that no meat is consumed on Fridays throughout the 40 days of reflection.

In addition to this, a fast typically takes place on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday. This fast allows Catholics to eat just one full meal and two smaller meals on those days, according to Fox News Digital.