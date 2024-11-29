Holiday gift guide for the painters, artists in your life looking to expand a skill set

Are you shopping for an artist ahead of the holidays?

Whether you have a loved one who creates artwork as a pastime or makes money from artwork, gifts that allow friends and family to expand on their passion are sure to excite them.

Artists need a lot of supplies, from canvases to paints and brushes.

Plus, art supplies often need replacing, making them the perfect gift that will be put to use.

Gift ideas for the artists in your life can be found below.

A beautiful watercolor paint set will help any artists in your life express their creativity and feelings through the work they create.

Find a watercolor set that features a large range of colors, so all painting needs are met.

Artists can always use more paint, especially if they frequently spend time in a studio to create breathtaking pieces, so this is a gift that won't go to waste.

Easels are a huge help to artists because they provide a secure place to set down to work.

An easel can be placed in front of a scenic window in the home, so artists have a view they can use as inspiration and for relaxation as they work.

The practical use of an easel goes beyond just working on art. Artists can also use easels to display pieces around their workplace.

Inspiration can strike an artist at any time, even on the road.

An artist's office isn't always the same. Sometimes artists work on the go — and bringing as little as possible with them is ideal.

This is where a portable sketch board comes into play. These slim boards can easily be taken on the go.

Artists can put a piece of paper onto their sketch board to create a masterpiece, no matter where they are.

A light box drawing board makes tracing a breeze.

A light box drawing board can transfer work through tracing onto multiple pieces of paper.

Opt for one that is lightweight so that it's easy to travel with but also large enough that it provides plenty of space for working.

A sketchbook is an artist's journal.

Artists can fill their sketchbooks with any ideas they may have, no matter how big or how small.

Those who frequently create art are sure to go through sketchbooks often.

A sketchbook is a huge contributor to the creative process.

Over the years, technology has impacted so many aspects of our daily lives, including the world of art.

Artists can now take advantage of devices like the iPad to create digital art.

To create digital art on an iPad, the user will need an Apple Pencil to work with.

The Apple Pencil is a stylus for Apple devices.

Paired with an iPad, an Apple Pencil can open up a world of possibility and creativity for artists.

A drawing tablet is a gift artists can use to delve into the world of digital art.

A drawing tablet is a great present for someone interested in animation.

Many drawing tablets come along with a stylus to use with the device for no extra cost.

Artists can use these devices at home and on the go with their slim, portable design.

Every painter needs an efficient way to clean brushes.

One paintbrush rinse cup that makes a great gift is one from Paint Puck.

This paintbrush rinse cup has several different features that will help streamline the painting process.

One is "puck nubs" at the bottom of the mug that help get paint off the brush without ruining the bristles.

This paintbrush rinse cup also has an outer drip tray to catch excess water that drips off the brush and storage to neatly organize paintbrushes.

Those artists who love to draw need premium colored pencils to help add vibrancy to their work.

Even those who aren't professional artists can benefit from a good set of colored pencils.

There are so many different adult coloring books you can buy that can provide calm and relaxation for those who use them.

This holiday season, you can combine a good set of colored pencils with an intricate coloring book to keep your loved ones busy on a snowy day spent inside.

While painting, an artist wants easy access to brushes.

A wearable pouch with convenient individual slots for brushes allows artists to keep them close as they work.

These pouches are great to wear when working at home and can also be easily rolled up to throw in a bag and take on the go.

Paintbrushes don't last forever.

Depending on the quality of certain paintbrushes, they may need to be replaced often.

Plus, artists need different sizes of paintbrushes to complete their work.

An apron should help keep clothes protected from paint.

Aprons worn by artists can become covered in paint very quickly, and a new one will be needed.

Aprons are a practical gift for artists at a low cost. Many also come in sets and feature large pockets to store any items that artists need.

Just as artists need a quality set of colored pencils, they also need a good set of markers.

Markers can be used to add color to sketches and can also be used for coloring.

Many markers for artists feature a dual tip so that the same single marker can be used for different purposes.

An abundance of art supplies can quickly turn into a massive unorganized mess.

Products with organizational appeal are invaluable to artists.

For example, a simple pen holder can turn a desk full of junk into an organized, functional workspace.

A canvas is one of many different surfaces an artist can choose to paint on.

You can buy sets that include multiple canvases of the same size.

You can also buy sets that include different canvas sizes.

Whatever you select, this is a safe gift to purchase for a painter because it is sure to be used.

Even if the artist you are shopping for already has canvases at home, he or she will need others at some point.

An oil pastel set is a wonderful gift for beginner artists.

Oil pastels can be used to create art with beautiful blending and lots of texture.

Oil pastels come in alluring colors and will introduce new artists to a new world of creativity.

An electric pencil sharpener is a classic gift for artists, especially those who spend a lot of time sketching.

Pencils are bound to break, and manually sharpening them can be time-consuming.

An electric pencil sharpener is a must-have for those who love to sketch.

Artists need a strong source of light for their work.

A desk lamp provides a good source of light, no matter how poor natural light is in the space where an artist works.

Lamps with various lighting modes are particularly helpful for artists.

A light that can be adjusted to sit at different angles can also be useful.

Creative people often seek new unique ways to get ideas flowing. Why not give a gift this year that helps your artistic loved one get into an imaginative mind?

One product that does just that is art dice.

There are nine dice in this game that can be rolled to create thousands of different combinations to help creative flow.

A roll of the dice provides colors, a setting, style, texture and more to work with.

This game can be played solo, or a group of friends can all complete the creative challenge together.

As the cold winter months approach, these games will provide hours of fun on days spent inside to escape the frigid air and snowfall.

A portfolio bag makes an ideal gift for artists who have to transfer important pieces of work from one place to another.

A portfolio bag keeps artwork safe from the outdoor elements by giving the piece a safe place to stay.

Portfolio bags also have small pockets for extra supplies, such as paint or paintbrushes.