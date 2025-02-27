10 products to take care of your indoor plants in the spring

With the worst of winter behind us, it's time to refocus your indoor plant care on spring. That means increasing watering, fertilizing, repotting and dusting the leaves. You'll want to keep the soil moist in the spring, which means checking with more regularity. Look for a fertilizer with equal nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium levels for flowering varieties.

Here are 10 tools to help you care for your indoor plants in the spring:

Original price: $14.49

Potting soil helps get your plants ready for growth. Miracle-Gro Houseplant Potting Mix contains perlite, sphagnum peat moss, fertilizer, a wetting agent and coir to help your indoor plants grow. It's designed to feed plants for up to six months after potting. For $19, try Sill's potting formula, which is based on a nutrient-rich blend of coconut coir, aged pine bark, rice hulls, compost and earthworm castings.

Original price: $109

Check your plant roots for signs that it is time to repot. If you see roots winding around the outside of the root ball or more roots than soil, it's time to find a new pot for your plant. Moving plants to larger pots allows you to add new decor to your living space. This metal pot planter with a stand from Wayfair is modern and elegant. Or try this Southwest Texas ceramic planter, $15.99 at Walmart, for a chance to infuse more color into your room.

Try Sill's all-natural fertilizer to give your houseplants the macronutrients and essential trace elements they need to thrive. You can also use this liquid fertilizer on outdoor plants. This organic liquid fertilizer, $13.97 on Amazon, contains a premium organic mix of macro and micronutrients that gently feeds all potted household plants.

Use neem oil on your indoor plants in the spring as a preventative measure against common pests and diseases to protect them throughout the growing season. Neem oil is a natural pesticide that can be used on indoor and outdoor plants. Kate's Garden Plant Spray for Insects, $17.99 on Amazon, is a peppermint oil-based, non-toxic spray to help rid your plants of pesky fruit flies and fungus gnats.

A moisture meter for indoor plants can be a great tool to ensure you aren't overwatering plants in the winter or underwatering them in the summer. The meter takes out the guesswork of watering your plants by providing accurate readings of the moisture content in your plant's soil. This Classy Casita's garden moisture meter delivers reliable readings. This three-in-one meter, $20 at The Sill, provides moisture, pH value and light level readings.

Add lava rocks to the top of your plant's soil to help hold moisture before giving dry soil a good soaking. Lava rocks are also great to add if you have a planter without a drainage hole. They can help with overwatering. You can also use wood mulch for the same effect, which costs $3.97 at Home Depot.

Support your thriving climbers and Monsteras with a Coco Coir Pole. This vertical plant support made from coconut fiber mimics the texture of tree bark, allowing climbing plants to attach their aerial roots and grow upwards. A set of four poles costs $17.99 on Amazon.

Remove dead leaves from your plants with these Modern Sprout pruning shears on Amazon. They have a no-slip grip and a carbon steel blade, perfect for quickly deadheading flowers, cutting herbs, grooming houseplants or trimming pesky dead leaves.

Regular dusting keeps your plants' pores free and promotes healthy photosynthesis. Keep your plants dust-free this winter with these soft cotton gloves explicitly designed for dusting houseplant leaves without damaging them. These microfiber gloves, $5.81 at Walmart , are another great option that will make dusting houseplants easy.

