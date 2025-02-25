11 lightweight backpacks that are perfect for day hikes

Getting out into the woods or along the ocean to go hiking is a way to get some exercise while spending the day enjoying your beautiful surroundings. Having the space to carry water, snacks and all your belongings is vital on these hikes. You want to stay comfortable while still getting the storage space you need.

Lightweight backpacks are designed to keep the wearer comfortable and provide well-organized space for everything you need while you’re out on the trails. There are a variety of backpack types, including the compact but spacious sling bag all the way to the full hiking backpack, designed to hold camping gear or climbing gear.

If you’re just going for a short stroll in the woods and need somewhere to store your water bottle, keys, wallet and phone, the Waterfly crossbody sling backpack is a great companion. It fits comfortably over your shoulder and has a spot designed to fit your smartphone and water bottle. It’s also designed with reflective stripes, so you’re easy to see on the trails.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get some of these hiking backpacks sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Designed specifically for short day hikes, the 4Monster hiking day pack folds up into a handheld pouch when you’re not using it. The pack folds out into a full-size backpack made from lightweight material. The two distinct pockets and side mesh pockets provide plenty of storage space for anything you’ll need during your hike.

15 AMAZON FINDS TO HELP YOU GEAR UP FOR HIKING SEASON

Instead of carrying around a clunky water bottle, get one that straps to your back, like the Zavothy hydration backpack. The two-liter bladder carries enough water for longer hikes, plus the bag has additional pockets so you can store anything you’ve brought with you.

Original price: $120

The Osprey Hikelite pack has a lot in a small package. It has a large storage pocket, organization pockets for your valuables and an internal reservoir that holds three liters of water. The built-in rain cover will keep everything in your pack dry when you’re hiking in wet conditions.

A hiking pack that’s small but has plenty of space, this geckobrands backpack has a roll-top design that adds extra storage room. The interior pocket has spots for your keys, wallet, phone and other valuables, while the small waterproof exterior pocket helps you store items you need easy access to.

Columbia’s hip pack is an easy and comfortable way to store a few items while you’re out walking, hiking or jogging. You can adjust the strap so you can carry the pack around your waist or across your back or chest.

An Eddie Bauer stowaway backpack is a larger, yet still lightweight pack. It folds up and stows away (hence the name) in a small zip-up pouch when you’re not hiking. This backpack is ideal for a variety of situations, whether you’re out on the trail or going on an overnight trip. There’s a separate laptop pocket, and the large mesh pockets on the side add extra storage.

Original price: $129

Long day hikes or trips that last a few days require a larger pack, but that doesn’t mean it needs to be heavy. The 28-liter birdseye pack from Eddie Bauer is a small hiking backpack that’s ideal for advanced hikers. It has a removable waist belt that can help add extra support during long hikes. Inside the pack is a space for a hydration reservoir and all the necessary camping gear you’ll need for a short trip.

12 ESSENTIALS EVERY NEW BIRDWATCHER SHOULD HAVE

Six Moon Designs is known for its well-made hiking, camping and backpacking gear. The Wy’east day pack just got an upgrade and now comes with ultra-stretch pockets to accommodate more gear. You get a removable sitting pad and hydration sleeve included with the pack, and the new bungee cord loop allows you to attach items like an umbrella or ice ax.

The L.L. Bean stowaway day pack is a customer favorite, and has recently been redesigned to be even lighter. It’s made from recycled polyester, so there’s less of an impact on the environment. The giant inner pocket can hold snacks, your belongings and an extra layer, with room to spare. The two mesh side pockets can also hold most water bottles.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

If you want a pack that doubles as a hiking bag and a daily-use bag, the L.L. Bean trail model day hiking pack is the perfect fit. The minimalist design is great for any occasion but also includes must-haves for hikers. There’s a slot for a hydration pack or laptop, and an ice ax loop can hold walking poles.