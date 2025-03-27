The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally here, pre-order yours starting April 2

Gamers rejoice; there’s a new Nintendo Switch – the Nintendo Switch 2 – likely dropping in June. Best Buy Canada confirmed that pre-order sales for the new Switch are set for April 2 in Canada, and likely globally.

On April 2, Nintendo also plans to hold a special reveal event where they will confirm the official release date and price. Most rumors suggest the price will start at $399. At the event, Nintendo will also reveal the new games lineup for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo’s drop is rumored to be in three separate parts. The first is the official launch in June, when the newest Mario Kart game will also be available. Phase two is set for October or November and features even more third-party games. Finally, phase three is likely to happen over the holidays, but no other details have been provided by Nintendo.

What does the new Nintendo Switch have for features? Based on a teaser video released by Nintendo, the Switch 2 is getting a full upgrade. The screen is set to be bigger and brighter, with a longer built-in stand. There will also be a black controller option.

Get your gaming setup ready with these items

While you’re waiting for the new Nintendo to drop, upgrade your gaming setup with a few key accessories. From headsets to TVs and gaming chairs, you can make your gaming area comfortable and immersive.

Original price: $109.99

A gaming headset fully immerses you in the gaming world, blocking out outside noise so you can compete at your best. A wildly popular choice, the Corsair ELITE wireless gaming headset provides surround sound that lets you hear every aspect of your game, big or small. Made from breathable microfiber mesh and plush memory foam, you can easily wear these headphones for hours.

For a wired, budget-friendly option, these Logitech G432 headphones still give cinematic sound while being affordable. The microphone helps you be heard loud and clear when playing with friends.

Original price: $105

A comfortable gaming chair makes all the difference when you’re gaming for long periods of time. An X Rocker gaming floor rocker is ideal for gamers who prefer to kick their feet up and relax while gaming. It has built-in speakers that effortlessly connect to Bluetooth, and it folds up when you’re not using it. Those who prefer to be off the ground can grab a SOONTRANS desk gaming chair. It reclines up to 135 degrees and is designed to support your back and hips when you’re gaming for hours.

Original price: $1,496.99

The Nintendo Switch 2, like the original Switch, can be played on your TV, but you’ll want a TV that can support the graphics of any game. Review sites agree that the LG 65-inch Class OLED evo C4 series TV is the one to get if you’re a frequent gamer. The Brightness Boosting technology makes for an ultra-clear picture and the Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos enhance the sound and image even more.

The Sony 65-inch OLED TV accesses billions of accurate real-world colors to provide as clear an image as possible. It’s also designed specifically for an enhanced gaming picture.

Original price: $25.99

Ensure your Nintendo Switch never gets lost or damaged by getting a Nintendo Switch case. This Switch case from Amazon has plenty of space for your Switch and all your accessories, including up to 20 game cards. Walmart also has a Nintendo Switch case that has a built-in viewing stand that you can adjust to your desired angle. It also holds a charge and four game cards.

Original price: $27.99

The Nintendo Switch comes with different accessories, including a Nintendo Switch steering wheel for games like Mario Kart. Grab a two-pack of Switch wheels from Amazon. Just insert your controller in the center of the wheel, and you’re good to go. You can also get an official deluxe Mario Kart steering wheel that’s larger and easier to use and feels more authentic when you’re racing.