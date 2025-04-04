Expand / Collapse search
There’s still time to get $100 off select DreamCloud mattresses during the Spring Flash Sale

Sleep better for less

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
Feel more refreshed with a DreamCloud mattress. 

Investing in your comfort is always worthwhile, but it doesn’t always have to be expensive. Right now, DreamCloud is having its Spring Flash Sale where all the mattress models are $100 off in certain sizes. At the same time, you’ll get $599 worth of accessories included with your purchase of a mattress!

Whether you're looking to enhance your sleep quality or simply want a more luxurious rest, DreamCloud's Spring Flash Sale offers a mattress for you. Don't miss out on this chance - the sale lasts only while supplies last.

25 COMFY MATTRESSES THAT CAN HELP YOU SLEEP BETTER

DreamCloud Hybrid queen mattress: $599

The classic Hybrid mattress from DreamCloud is a firmer, more supportive mattress. 

DreamCloud’s classic Hybrid mattress features a combination of innerspring coils and gel memory foam, creating a soft, but supportive mattress. The eight layers of CertiPUR-US® Certified foams help your spine stay in alignment while you sleep, and the cashmere blend cover ensures you’re comfortable the entire night.

A look at the Hybrid's features. 

Until supplies last, almost all sizes of the DreamCloud Hybrid are $100 less. Additionally, you can get $599 worth of accessories included with your purchase. You’ll get a mattress protector, a sheet set and a cooling pillow with your order.

12 ORGANIC MATTRESSES THAT CAN HELP YOU BREATHE EASIER AND SLEEP BETTER

DreamCloud Premier Hybrid twin mattress: $599

Get more support when you choose the Premier Hybrid. 

If you’re looking for a slightly taller, more supportive mattress, the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid is a good choice. It has a 13-inch profile instead of a 12-inch, and there are added layers of support which provide even more pressure-point relief. You get the same comfortable quilted cushion top that adds plenty of softness to your mattress, giving you a relaxing place to lay your head.

See how the Premier Hybrid compares to the classic Hybrid. 

The twin-size Premier Hybrid is the only size currently $100 less, but the queen starts at a respectable $999, while the king starts at $1,199. You also get $599 worth of accessories with this mattress as well.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

DreamCloud Premier Rest Hybrid twin mattress: $899

This is DreamCloud's softest and most supportive mattress. 

Prefer a soft, cushiony mattress? The DreamCloud Premier Rest Hybrid mattress is the company’s thickest and cushiest mattress. The four inches of gel memory foam paired with the support layers and coils create a truly luxurious mattress.

DreamCloud's Premier Rest mattress is a blend of comfortable, cooling and supportive. 

The Premier Rest is also the most cooling mattress DreamCloud offers. Hot sleepers can finally get the rest they need. Currently, the twin-sized mattress is $100 less while supplies last. You’ll get the same sheets, mattress protector and cooling pillow included when you buy the Premier Rest. 

