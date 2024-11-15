Renowned movies, TV shows’ cookbooks to buy, add to your gift guide this holiday season

Are you on the search for unique gifts ahead of the holiday season? Why not go with a cookbook inspired by a loved one's favorite TV show or movie?

There has been an abundance of cookbooks released over the years that feature recipes from and inspired by popular shows and movies like "Yellowstone," "Harry Potter," "The Golden Girls" and more.

Some cookbooks based on TV and film have even been created by someone involved in the series or the movie.

Take a look below at just a handful of many cookbooks inspired by TV shows and films that you could buy ahead of the holidays.

With the long awaited season five, part two of "Yellowstone" airing, there's no better time to gift a cookbook inspired by the show.

Some of the most memorable scenes of the Western take place around the Dutton table, making for intense family dinners.

The cookbook was written by Gabriel "Gator" Guilbeau, a real-life chef, and the Duttons' family chef on the show.

With Monica's job as a chef, and Joey's love of food, it comes as no surprise that there have been several "Friends" inspired cookbooks created through the years.

One of the most popular is "Friends: The Official Cookbook" by Amanda Yee.

This book includes fan favorites, like Rachel's famous trifle, Phoebe's grandmother's cookies and the unforgettable moist maker, Monica's famous post-Thanksgiving sandwich.

Show a friend you're thankful for them by gifting them a cookbook based on the show featuring four beloved women.

"The Golden Girls Cookbook" includes pictures from the show and dishes inspired by the '80s sitcom.

This cookbook has more than 90 recipes to try, including drinks, appetizers, dinners and desserts.

Are you buying for a "Star Wars" superfan this holiday season?

If so, a "Star Wars" based cookbook is a unique gift that will make them feel like they are part of the story.

There are several different "Star Wars" cookbooks, including "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook," which has over 70 recipes.

This cookbook offers a wide variety of dishes, including sauces, drinks, main courses, breads and desserts.

You could also opt for "Star Wars: Galactic Baking: The Official Cookbook of Sweet and Savory Treats From Tatooine, Hoth, and Beyond."

As expected, this cookbook is perfect for those who love a sweet treat.

The 2004 "Mean Girls" movie became a classic watched time and time again.

The movie has always been a fan favorite, but was brought to the spotlight once again, 10 years after its original release with the 2024 film featuring an almost entirely different cast, and based off the on-stage musical version of the story.

If you have a mega "Mean Girls" fan in your life, consider gifting them "The Burn Cookbook: An Unofficial Unauthorized Cookbook for Mean Girls Fans."

This cookbook is, of course, inspired by the infamous Burn Book of the "Mean Girls" films.

It was written by none other than Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in the original film. The book was also authored by chef Nikki Martin.

Whoever you gift this to is sure to think it's "totally fetch."

With the final episodes of "Stranger Things" on their way, there is no better time to purchase a cookbook based on the show for a fan.

"The Unofficial Stranger Things Cookbook" makes for a great gift this holiday season.

This cookbook contains over 60 recipes to try.

Of course, you can expect to see Eleven's favorite snack, waffles, incorporated into this cookbook.

"The Official Bridgerton Cookbook" includes recipes fit for royals.

This cookbook includes everything from drinks to delectable desserts based on the popular Netflix show.

While flipping though the pages of this cookbook, photos from the show and favorite quotes can be spotted throughout.

Thanks to streaming, "The Sopranos" is a show that still welcomes new watchers years after its end.

The popular crime drama aired for six seasons, from 1999 until 2007.

"The Sopranos Family Cookbook: As Compiled by Artie Bucco," contains Italian cuisine from the show's characters, including Artie Bucco, a restaurateur and childhood friend of Tony Soprano.

A muggle will feel like a wizard when putting together the recipes from the "Official Harry Potter Cookbook."

Unfortunately, a simple flick of a wand won't make these recipes appear before your eyes, but putting these dishes together will provide lots of family fun and yummy eats.

This cookbook contains over 40 recipes, including snacks, main course meals and desserts.

The TV drama series, "Mad Men" is still a popular one today.

The series about individuals working at an advertising agency and living in New York City ended in 2015.

If you know someone who is a fan of this show, "The Unofficial Mad Men Cookbook: Inside the Kitchens, Bars, and Restaurants of Mad Men" is a great gift.

The book includes over 70 recipes inspired by the series set in Manhattan, including authentic cocktails served in the show.

"Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook" includes over 60 recipes inspired by the show.

Many memorable moments of "Seinfeld" are based on food.

A scan through this cookbook will be reminiscent of favorite moments from the series that you can recreate right in your kitchen.

"Coco: The Official Cookbook" is full of Mexican dishes inspired by the animated Pixar film.

"Coco" is just one of many Disney Pixar movies that have inspired cookbooks.

There is also a cookbook based on "Ratatouille," as well as a more broad Pixar cookbook that includes recipes based on many different movies, like "Toy Story" and "The Incredibles."