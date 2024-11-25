A holiday gift guide for the lover of luxury in your life that won’t break the bank

Buying for loved ones with a luxurious taste can pose a challenge during the holidays.

Luckily, there are plenty of items you can purchase that suggest sophistication with respect to your own budget.

In this gift guide, you'll find housewares, clothing items, tech favorites, skin care must-haves and more that will seamlessly intertwine with your loved ones' luxurious lifestyle — all without sacrificing your own bank account.

Take a look below at 20 luxurious yet affordable items you can purchase this holiday season.

A silk pajama set will elevate your loved ones' nighttime routine.

Silk is a breathable material that can provide cooling comfort throughout the night.

Pair silk pajamas with a matching sleep mask for the ultimate cozy gift.

A cocktail machine makes a great centerpiece for those who love to host.

Guests are sure to be impressed that their cocktails can be made in seconds with the simple click of a button.

An abundance of capsules can be bought for a cocktail machine to make desired drinks.

This is ideal for those who love to host events, but also for those who enjoy settling down at the end of the night with a drink in hand.

Dior is a luxury brand that sells products in both the fashion and beauty space.

You may think that buying an item from the brand is far outside your budget, but there are extremely trendy items that you may find to be more reasonable.

One example of a more budget-friendly and yet still popular product sold by the company is its lip oil.

Dior lip oil can be worn on its own for a glossy look, as a primer underneath lipstick or applied on top of lipstick for a little extra shine.

A bathrobe is often worn during a relaxing massage, during a spa day or at an expensive hotel.

You can bring the luxury home this holiday season by gifting a soft, cozy bathrobe that will make your loved one feel like they are staying at a five-star resort.

For an extra lavish touch, you can get one that is personalized with a loved's name or initials.

A bath towel warmer makes any bathroom feel luxurious.

Bath towel warmers are fairly small, so they won't take up too much space in the bathroom.

Being wrapped in a warm towel after a shower is something your luxurious loved one will find enticing.

You don't have to purchase gold earrings from a designer brand this holiday season.

There are plenty of options that still suggest a wealthy feel for an affordable price.

One popular style is a chunky hoop, which is often worn by celebrities.

If you desire, pair this gift with a dazzling gold necklace for the ultimate jewelry combination.

Amazon Echo devices have become a household staple.

They have the ability to play music, answer questions, help remind you of upcoming events and more.

The Amazon Echo Show is a bit more luxurious than the traditional Echo devices in its sleek design and its technological capabilities.

There are lots of different models of the Echo Show that come in a range of prices.

On these touchscreen devices, you can videocall, watch TV shows and movies on streaming services like Netflix or Prime Video, set your favorite photos as your wallpaper, view upcoming events on your calendar — and more.

Under eye masks come in all different colors, but gold simply elevates the experience.

Gold under eye masks can be thrown on in the morning while getting ready for the day, and help get rid of under eye bags, plus help you feel more awake and alert.

If you leave these in a cool area, they provide even more alertness in the morning by giving off a refreshing cooling effect once they are put on.

The luxury lovers you're shopping for will feel elegant as they go through their morning routine with gold strips under their eyes.

Swapping out traditional salt and pepper shakers to electric ones is a simple switch to upgrade any kitchen.

Electric salt and pepper shakers come at a low cost, look elegant as they sit at a counter and are enjoyable to use.

Electric salt and pepper shakers come in all different colors, so you can find ones that match the aesthetic of your loved ones' kitchen.

Charcuterie boards bring any event to the next level.

Whether hosting or a guest at an event, your loved one can create a decadent spread with a charcuterie board.

If you so choose, you can even get one that is personalized with the name or initials of your loved one engraved onto the board.

Not only are silk pillowcases appealing to the eye, they are also known to come with a whole host of hair benefits.

Silk pillowcases, with their cooling effect, are also ideal for those who get hot at night.

A switch to a silk pillowcase may provide just the room upgrade your loved one desires.

Vases can be filled with colorful flowers to add vibrancy to a space or something more neutral, such as pampas grass, to add more texture and elegance.

Either way, the type of vase you buy can add to its overall elegance and luxury.

For example, geometric vases are unique in their design and appealing to the eye.

Additionally, a vase covered in beautifully designed art can also be considered luxurious.

While the price of a vase can range greatly, there are plenty of affordable products that mirror expensive tastes.

A clear glass espresso cup is simple and elegant in its design.

These are very sleek and practical for coffee drinkers.

You can find these in sets containing multiple cups for a low cost.

Any type of soap can be made to look fancy with an amber glass jar.

This is an ideal gift for a loved one with luxurious tastes. You don't have to guess which kind of soap they prefer, as they can simply pour their favorite soap into these bottles to give their bathroom a more exquisite look.

If you choose, you could pair this gift with an opulent soap tray.

A Frasier fir candle doesn't just have appeal in its appearance, but also its smell.

This scent gives off a calming, woodsy aroma throughout the house.

This affordable gift will fill whatever home it finds itself in with a luxurious aroma; it's also perfect for winter months.

Espresso machines are going to vary widely in price depending on the model selected.

You can find models for around $100, but you can also find ones that are as much as $700.

If the person you are shopping for doesn't have an espresso machine already, buying the most expensive brand isn't paramount.

The more affordable ones are still going to add a new, exciting element to a kitchen.

Many espresso machines can make many kinds of favorite café drinks, such as lattes, cappuccinos and more.

A massage oil warmer brings the spa home.

These warmers keep products like oils, lotions and creams warm before use.

When those you're shopping for this holiday season apply the warm lotion or oil to their skin, they'll almost instantly experience a sense of relaxation and calm.

Dog owners love receiving gifts for their lovable furry friends.

One gift you could get a dog owner this holiday season is an upgrade to the pet's food and water bowls.

If you're going for luxury, Mackenzie-Childs dog bowls are a great option.

You can even purchase a mat from the brand to match the bowls.

Brass candlestick holders are extremely elegant.

They display beautifully as a centerpiece when they sit atop a gorgeous table runner.

They also look lovely when displayed on a shelf or mantle.

If you are shopping for those who have more books than they can count, bookends make a lovely addition to their shelf.

Keeping luxury in mind, stone bookends are a great option.

They come in eye-catching colors and will look stunning in a home.