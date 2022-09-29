'Hocus Pocus' fans can stay at enchanting cottage in Salem, Massachusetts

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to stay at the "Hocus Pocus" Cottage?

Well, now is the time — if you dare.

On Oct. 20, 2022, the Sanderson Sisters are inviting two guests to stay in a recreation of the Hocus Pocus Cottage in Salem, Massachusetts.

The 300-year-old cottage was recreated for fans of the movie to visit exclusively and get into the Halloween spirit.

But on October 12, 2022, at 1p.m. ET, fans can take a stab at grabbing a stay in the cottage through Airbnb.

The Sanderson Sisters will host an exclusive overnight stay during a night of celebration with various activities — for just $31.

Here, the two lucky guests will try their hand at enchantments in the ancient spell book — one that guided the famous sisters in their mischievous behavior.

Guests will also get a chance to explore the grim history of Salem by visiting haunted locations throughout the town.

To top off the night, guests will see a special screening of "Hocus Pocus 2" — just in time for the spooky Halloween holiday.

Kathy Najimy, who plays Mary Sanderson in the "Hocus Pocus" films, spoke about the exciting offer in a media press release.

"We all know that the Sanderson Sisters' story might not have ended when we turned to dust, nor did our shenanigans," she said.

"What better way to celebrate the season than to host guests at the trio’s historic haunt for a night they'll remember for years to come?"

The classic "Hocus Pocus" debuted in 1993 starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

Visitors to Salem, Mass., today can see various sites from the movie such as Phillips Elementary School — Max and Allison’s school — and The Ropes Mansion, Allison’s house.

In honor of the occasion, Airbnb will be making a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem to support the next generation in this richly historical city.