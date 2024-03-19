Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Here are the 10 happiest cities in America, with some 'astonishing' locations

Some of the cities are in the states of Maryland, Arizona and Hawaii — did your hometown make the top 10?

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
Spring has sprung — and for so many Americans, this means warmer temperatures and more time spent outside. 

It’s no surprise that spending time outdoors can boost endorphins and overall make people happier. 

In line with that, WalletHub has just named the top 10 happiest cities in America. 

The company compared 182 of the largest cities in the country across three dimensions: emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment. 

Other subcategories that factored in were sports participation rate, life expectancy, poverty rate, separation and divorce rate, and ideal weather — plus others. 

Scottsdale, Arizona

Scottsdale, Arizona, was among the top cities in a list of the happiest spots in the United States.  (iStock)

Here are the happiest spots to live in the United States — counting down from 10 to 1. 

Check these out. 

10. Scottsdale, Arizona

9. Columbia, Maryland

Columbia, Maryland

Columbia, Maryland, made the top 10 list of the happiest cities in America from WalletHub. (iStock)

8. Pearl City, Hawaii

7. San Francisco, California

6. Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii coast

Honolulu, Hawaii, made the top 10 list of happiest cities in America. (iStock)

5. Irvine, California

4. Madison, Wisconsin

3. San Jose, California

San Jose, California

San Jose, California, is known as one of the happiest cities in America, according to a recent WalletHub study.  (iStock)

2. Overland Park, Kansas

1. Fremont, California

And there you have it.

Fremont was named the happiest city in America. Among its plusses: It has the highest share of households with an income above $75,000, at 80%, according to WalletHub. 

The people in Fremont tend to have high rates of life satisfaction, low depression rates and more. 

WalletHub said it's also the city with the lowest separation and divorce rate in the country at only 8.9%. 

Fremont, California

Fremont, California, was No. 1 on the list of happiest cities in America.  (iStock)

Overland Park, Kansas, came in at No. 2, as it has the lowest poverty rate in the country at 4.2% and one of the highest sports participation rates in the country. 

The company gave the No. 3 spot to San Jose, California, as it has the longest average life expectancy in the country and is considered the best city on the health and wellness index, according to WalletHub. 

Cities on the lower end of the list included Jackson, Mississippi, at No. 175; Shreveport, Louisiana, at No. 178; and Detroit, Michigan, ranking last at No. 182. 

WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe told Fox News Digital that two city rankings in particular surprised the team. 

City views

WalletHub released a list of the top cities in America for happiness. Shown here on the left is Fremont, California, and on the right, Honolulu, Hawaii.  (iStock)

"It is astonishing to see Honolulu jump from 33rd to 6th place and Pearl City surge from 55th to 8th place in the rankings," she said. 

She continued, "The transformation of these cities highlights the importance of dedicated efforts to address economic opportunities, community cohesion, and mental health support systems."

Other notable rankings in the report: South Burlington, Vermont, ranked as the city with the highest level of adequate sleep. However, WalletHub found that Burlington also had the fewest work hours among the population there. 

Cities with the greatest number of work hours calculated by WalletHub were Scottsdale, Arizona; Casper, Wyoming; and Dallas, Texas.

