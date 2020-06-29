Heartwarming photos show mom, dad hugging son for first time after 3 month separation because of coronavirus

This is the heart-warming moment a self-isolating nurse was able to hold her two-year-old son for the first time after being forced apart for 11 weeks.

Caring Charlotte Cole said it felt like Christmas as she held on tightly to her little lad George for the first time after nearly three grueling months away.

The gleeful tot is seen sprinting towards his parents Charlotte and Daniel, both 30, as the family shared a loving embrace for the first time since their separation.

The care quality nurse made the “agonizing” decision to move her son George to her parents’ home on April 1 after a confirmed coronavirus case at one of her workplaces.

The mom-of-one managed to visit the tot through the safety of a window and placed her hand on his in heartbreaking pictures captured in May.

But on Friday evening the family came together in a tear-jerking scene as their time apart had finally come to an end as the government eased lockdown restrictions.

Charlotte, from Kirkham, Lancs, said: “We went to pick him up and he came running at us - it was so overwhelming.

“I’ve never seen him run so fast and he grabbed on to us so tightly - I never wanted to let him go.

“It felt so amazing to hold him again and to hear his little voice.

“I missed all the little things so much, like his lovely blond curls.

“There were a few waterworks but I tried to put on a brave face but I was an emotional wreck.

“I was tearing up but I didn’t want to break down and become a blubbering mess. It was just a lot to take in all at once.

“I missed him so much - he’s just the cheekiest little boy, always laughing, and always up to something.”

The emotional mom added: “My heart feels full again.”

Charlotte says that she had lost count of the days as little George had been away for so long - but that the first few weeks were agonizing.

Charlotte, who oversees seven care homes, said: “I never thought it would be this long, we thought it would be a couple weeks at most.

“This has been the longest we’ve ever been apart since he was born.

“I think the first few weeks were the hardest because it was so far removed from normality - I had no idea how to act without my little boy.

“It was incredibly difficult to adjust to not having him around.

“The days were so long so we tried to do anything we could to pass the time - we painted the fences, the garage, and we eventually ran out of things to do.

“We just needed to keep ourselves occupied.

“We have watched pretty much all of Netflix - at the moment we’ve been glued to ‘Money Heist.’

“Towards the end we were just counting the days until we could see him again, just hoping for some good news.”

She added: “I wasn’t able to concentrate at all because he was all I was thinking about, but I bought him news toys and presents. It’s been like Christmas.”

The nurse said it was the most difficult decision they’ve had to make but the easiest - as it was the only way to keep George safe.

But now that they’re together, she hopes they never have to be separated again.

She said: “I know my parents are very proud of the sacrifices Daniel and I had to make during these 11 weeks.

“They know how we feel about not seeing George but I’m glad he was with them as they love him as much as anything in the world.

“It was the most difficult decision we ever had to make but also the easiest as we knew it was the right thing to do to keep George safe and eliminate any risk.”

The family have enjoyed their first weekend back together with the mom relishing making meals for three again.

She said: “It’s only been a day but it’s been wonderful to have his energy in the house again.

“I missed making him tea and tucking him into bed.

“I love him so, so much.”