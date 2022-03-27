Hearst Castle, national landmark in California, gets reopening date after 2-year closure

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Hearst San Simeon State Historical Monument is set to reopen to the public after the coronavirus pandemic and "severe rainstorms" forced the tourist destination to shut its doors for more than two years.

Guests will be welcomed into the national historic landmark starting on Wednesday, May 11, according to a news release from the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

US CAPITOL REOPENING TO PUBLIC WITH LIMITED TOURS AFTER COVID-19 CLOSURE

The monument, which has been nicknamed "Hearst Castle," is located in San Simeon, California — a beachside village in the state’s San Luis Obispo County.

Typically, the historic site attracts 850,000 to 1 million-plus visitors each year, according to Hearst Castle and the San Luis Obispo County website.

Hearst Castle first suspended public tours on March 16, 2020, in response to rising COVID-19 infections.

Before the 127-acre estate could reopen, the property’s access road suffered water damage from a series of rainstorms that hit the area in early 2021.

THESE ARE THE 'BEST' HISTORIC HOTELS IN AMERICA FOR 2021

Over a 10-month period, the steep and curvy five-mile road had its upper 2.25-mile portion "reconstructed and re-engineered" with thicker asphalt and the installation of new and hand-restored retaining walls. Storm-damaged clay pipe culverts were also replaced and enlarged to withstand future storms.

"Hearst Castle is a state treasure and we are thrilled to reopen this wonder to the public to enjoy in a safe and responsible manner," said Armando Quintero, a director at California State Parks, in a statement.

He continued, "We are confident that these once-in-a-lifetime repairs and improvements to the road facility will serve countless generations to come."

The repairs for the initial access road project are estimated to cost $13.7 million.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN DEBUTS WORLD'S LARGEST CRUISE SHIP AS COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS EASE

The reconstructed road was upgraded to withstand the approximate 22,000 busloads that travel to Hearst Castle each year, according to California State Parks.

Hearst Castle was built between 1919 and 1947 for American publisher William Randolph Hearst Sr.

The 80,020-square-foot luxury estate was designed by Julia Morgan, a San Francisco-based architect who designed more than 700 buildings in California over her career.

The historic estate includes four housing structures known as Casa Grande, Casa Del Mar, Casa Del Monte and Casa Del Sol.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Each house includes several bedrooms, bathrooms and sitting rooms.

There's a list of unique amenities built into the property as well, including a theater, billiard room, beauty salon and indoor roman pool.

Visitors can start booking tours starting on Thursday, March 31, which can be made on HearstCastle.org or by calling 800-444-4445.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Hearst Castle recommends potential visitors consult the California Department of Public Health and County of San Luis Obispo for coronavirus safety guidance before booking a trip.