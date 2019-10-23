Halloween haunted house releases pictures of terrified visitors

Prepare to be scared at the Nightmares Fear Factory in Niagara Falls — but be warned, your terrified reaction to the spooky attractions just may hit social media.

Ahead of Halloween, the Ontario, Canada, attraction has been frightening and exciting brave souls who dare to tour the “scariest haunted house in Niagara Falls,” which boasts quite the spooky history.

According to the legend of the haunted house, the building was once home to the Cataract Coffin Factory, operated by the “eccentric” owner Abraham Mortimer, who was somewhat obsessed with his business. In his old age, Mortimer was taunted by young troublemakers and one night he decided to confront them — but a stack of solid oak coffins mysteriously fell and crushed the man to death, the story claims.

Today, the old proprietor is said to haunt his former factory, seeking “revenge” on trespassers.

Whether or not there’s any truth to the tale, images of petrified visitors taken during the 10- to 15-minute tour sure do look like they’ve seen a ghost.

On the flip side, the Fear Factory claims that thousands of visitors have been too scared to continue on the tour after entry and chose to exit early by screaming out “nightmares,” with over 160,000 names on their so-called “chicken list” to date.

All in good fun, the Nightmares Fear Factory shares the greatest “fear pics” of the day, week and month to its website — though officials have not disclosed exactly when or where on the excursion people see the especially spooky sight, per their FAQ.

Representatives for the haunted house occasionally share pictures and playful puns inspired by aghast tourists to Twitter, in a series of must-see pictures.

“Hiding in your hoodie isn’t gonna help you out in the #NightmaresFearFactory my friend,” one caption of sweatshirt-clad, terrified teens recently read.

“The #NightmaresFearFactory will catch you holding a tacky bag at your most embarrassed!” a note below a photo of a man holding a tote bag read.

Nevertheless, some “survivor stories” claim that participants had such a ghoulishy good time that they’re eager to return to the Canadian attraction again.

"BEST haunted house we've ever been to! We were scared to death! We almost broke our wrists cause we held onto each other so tight! I cried like a little girl,” commenters named Gia and Veronica wrote.

"Truly SCARY... Truly Amazing... Totally awesome. Must come back again,” another named Charles declared.

"It's like all of your worst fears in one house!” a user name Courtney exclaimed.

