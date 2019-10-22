Natural Light's Halloween costume contest offers cash to those who dress like adult 'scaries'

Turns out, adults are more afraid of college debt than monsters under the bed. Who knew?

POPEYES CHICKEN SANDWICH INSPIRES YANDY HALLOWEEN COSTUME: 'WINNER WINNER, CHICKEN DINNER'

Well, low-cal beer Natural Light did, and now the brand is asking fans to dress up in costumes inspired by real-life fears that, more specifically, plague millennials and early Gen-Zers. Among these, the beer brand suggests “Moving Back in with Parents,” “Scary Bad Credit," “Undying Laundry Basket” or “Shackled by Student Debt.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For those who do ditch the classic "witch" costume or the now-popular Pennywise idea in favor of these realistic “scaries,” as Natty Light calls them, they will be entered in a contest to win cash prizes, according to a press release.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“A lot of things can keep our consumers up at night, but demonic clowns and movie monsters aren’t at the top of the list. It’s real-life nightmares, like finding a job right after graduation and apartment security deposits, that are truly frightening,” said Daniel Blake, Senior Director of U.S. Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch. “Natty has been committed to helping ease the transition from college to adult life by injecting a little fun into the serious parts of life. So this Halloween, we’re serving up relief to those real-life horrors that are transformed into clever costumes.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

To enter the contest, participants must dress as some “adulting” fear, and then post a photo of the get-up to either Twitter or Instagram with the tag #NattyScaries and #contest. Contestants must also be following Natural Light on the respective social platforms.

Natural Light's contest is currently running through Nov. 3 at 11:59 p.m.