For Halloween, Texas senior living center celebrates massive candy donation

The Heartis Senior Living facility in Clear Lake, Texas, is ready for trick-or-treaters.

The senior living center recently posted to Facebook asking for candy donations so residents could invite the community to their home and give out candy on Halloween.

"We miss giving candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween," one of their sides read.

Another sign said: "Please help us reach our goal of collecting enough candy to invite the community to our home for a safe and fun place to trick or treat."

The photos were posted to Facebook by Heartis employee Becky Hudson -- and they worked, she said.

Donations came in from across the country, she told Fox 26.

"Every bit of this candy to me represents the love and support of our community,” she said.

The facility posted a video to Facebook thanking everyone for their donations.

Residents were excited to participate in the holiday now that they had bags of candy at the ready for trick-or-treaters.

“[I] haven’t done this in a long time," Ina Donnelly told Fox 26. "I’ll be really happy to see the kids come."

Doris Parker added: “I hope the kids will enjoy us, and we certainly will enjoy the kids."