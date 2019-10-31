Guy Fieri loves people dressing as him for Halloween

Do these costumes come with a side of Donkey Sauce?

Guy Fieri, the host of Food Network mainstays including “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and “Guy’s Grocery Games,” is the go-to guy for must-eat places – and now he’s the must-have Halloween costume.

The celebrity chef is known for his outlandish style – including fiery bowling shirts, platinum-blonde spiky hair – which apparently makes for the perfect Halloween get-up as people around the country have been flaunting their Fieri-fueled outfits on social media.

And the charismatic host is loving it – and has even retweeted some of his favorites.

Though dressing up like the brash Californian is nothing new.

In 2016, Fieri admitted to People that he finds the trend humorous.

“It’s cool. You gotta be able to laugh. You gotta be able to enjoy it,” he said.

For those who want to make a pit stop at Flavortown in their Guy garb, here are eight delicious Halloween cocktails to kick off any holiday party.