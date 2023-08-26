Halloween is heaven for 'horror-loving' Ohio woman who's spent $2,000 on spooky items for her house

A woman from Antwerp, Ohio, has spent roughly $2,000 decking out her house with spooky décor – but said her husband doesn't "share the same love of Halloween" as she does.

Elise Neace, 32, has always been into Halloween, she told news service SWNS.

She said she's been watching horror movies since she was 3 years old and celebrates Halloween year 'round.

After buying a place six years ago, she said she wanted to put her own spin on it.

Today, she's decorated three rooms in her home with spooky décor.

Her husband, Zach, 32, works at a factory, she said – and told her he "didn’t care" what she did.

So Neace decorated her living room, dining room and bedroom with spooky items such as signs, skull cushions and cobweb placemats.

She's spent between $1,000 to $2,000 over six years, she estimated, and said she's slowly but steadily adding to her ghostly decorations.

She jumped at the chance to transform her new home into a haunted house.

Ultimately she said she wants to make every room in the house fit into her Halloween theme – noting her home "always has Halloween décor up."

The certified medical administrative assistant told SWNS, "I’d like to do the entire house."

She said she jumped at the chance to transform her new home into a haunted house – and has spent the last six years sourcing and buying spooky signs, Halloween themed kitchen towels and mugs and cushions.

She said, "The walls were pink when we moved [in]. The living room and dining room are now painted a moody blue."

She said her favorite part of the home is her wall in her dining room – which she's covered in signs that say, among other things, "Home sweet haunted home" and "Witches' market."

"I like the whole aspect of dressing up and having fun."

She said most visitors to her home enjoy the spooky décor.

"Most people love it," she said. "They know who I am and that it makes me happy."

She said she's just started on getting the bedroom into the Halloween spirit as well – and hopes to paint it a dark maroon or green, SWNS reported.

Said Neace, "I got some cute skull pillows. I changed the bedding and got some ghost blankets and an orange bed spread."

In the kitchen, she has Halloween-themed mugs and tea towels, she said.

She also has an entire wardrobe of black and dark clothes – and loves to put on fun Halloween make-up each year, SWNS noted.

Said Neace, "The first movie I remember watching was ‘Pet Sematary.’ I watched it so many times my grandparents gave [me] the VHS tape when I was 3."

She added, "I like the whole aspect of dressing up and having fun."

Some other families, however, may not be quite as fond of Halloween celebrations as she is, as Fox News Digital recently reported – at least not well ahead of the actual holiday.

As Halloween merchandise appears to creep onto store shelves earlier and earlier every year, social media users have been making their feelings known over the past few months.

"It’s…. It’s not even July!" a TikTok user commented on a June 23 video showing Halloween decor at a craft store.

"Wow! Already?!?!" another user wrote June 27.

Some customers may feel "rushed" when they see fall or Halloween items released early – and that feeling can seem "overwhelming" to them, one person commented.

Nicole Pelletiere and Cortney Moore of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.