Gucci's sold-out $380 swimsuit can't touch chlorine

When you buy a swimsuit, there's generally one thing you expect from it - to be able to wear it in the pool. So we feel a little sorry for those who've splashed $380 on Gucci's all-in-one.

The chic white piece features Gucci's iconic logo, a scooped back and crossover straps. There's no denying that it's cute, but unfortunately, it has a bit of a design flaw.

When you look closely at the item's description, you'll see that it reads: "Due to the nature of this particular fabric, this swimsuit should not come into contact with chlorine."

Right. So no swimming in the swimsuit. Instead, Selfridges suggests you "wear it with skirts, denim and anything high-rise".

Clearly, we're not the only ones bemused by the concept. Over on Twitter, the swimsuit has caused a lot of confusion.

One comment reads: "I swear Gucci is baiting the world. $380 for a SWIMSUIT that literally says in the product details that you can’t even wear it to swim in."

Another user wrote: "WHAT???? Don't swim in your swimsuit..."

Despite the ruckus, it seems Gucci doesn't need to worry about making its swimwear waterproof. The piece is now completely sold out online.

Well, we guess it's not the sort of thing you'd buy for laps at the local rec center.

