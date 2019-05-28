Groomsman breaks arm night before friend's wedding; replacement groomsman breaks foot shorty afterward

A best man broke his arm the night before his friend’s wedding only for his replacement to break his foot just half-an-hour later.

Steven Jackson, 39, snapped his humerus bone falling off the bed as he and the groom, childhood friend Michael Jackson, 40, prepared to turn in the night before the wedding. Steven was taken to hospital by ambulance and another pal Brendan O’Mara, 41, stepped in as a replacement best man and began frantically writing a speech. But thirty minutes later O’Mara tripped on a pavement outside the hotel as he went for a cigarette — and broke his foot.

The same paramedics arrived at the scene to take second best man O’Mara off for treatment at the Royal Oldham Hospital and even put him in a ward adjacent to Steven.

Luckily, both friends made it to the big day at Chadderton Town Hall, Oldham, England, where Michael married 31-year-old partner Kelly.

Steven got to deliver his best man speech, changing the opening line to: ‘I intended on getting drunk tonight, but ended up getting plastered!'

“We’d been out for a curry with Michael’s dad and son and had a couple of pints, but we were back at the hotel by 8.30pm,” Steven, a postman, said. “By 11 p.m. we were getting ready for bed, excited for the big day, but as I sat on the end of the bed taking my trousers off. I misjudged the distance and slipped off the bed, landing on my arm.”

“It was awkwardly wedged between the skirting board and the edge of the wardrobe and was completely bent back from the fall,” he continued. “I was in shock so didn’t really register the pain right away and Michael was laughing until he saw the state of my arm.”

The groom called an ambulance and within half an hour the paramedics had arrived to get Steven out of the painful spot using gas and air, and off to the hospital.

“Michael said our friend, Brendan, would have to be best man because it didn’t look like I’d make it to the wedding,” Steven added. “As the ambulance doors closed Brendan shouted out: ‘Yes! I’m the best man now!’”

Steven had an X-ray, which found he had snapped his humerus and his arm was put in a cast.

Taking a break from hurriedly writing a speech for his big moment the next day, O’Mara was outside having a cigarette when he tripped over a curb and injured his foot. He hobbled back to the Travelodge hotel in Oldham, Greater Manchester, with the help of a passerby and, once again, Michael called an ambulance.

The same team of paramedics arrived back at the hotel, bemused to find yet another best man in need of assistance.

“I woke up at 7 am on Saturday and Brendan wheeled himself in and said ‘Morning neighbor!’” he recalled. “I called Michael and he filled me in on everything — he’d ended up spending the night before his wedding all alone!”

Steven and O’Mara were discharged later that morning — Steven with a cast and O’Mara with crutches — and headed back to the hotel to get ready.

“It was a nightmare – I felt sick from the morphine and Brendan was in a lot of pain too,” Steven said. “But I felt it was my duty to turn up, so I took ages getting myself ready as best I could and made it to the wedding 10 minutes before it was set to start – right in the nick of time.

“Michael was in shock when he saw us, but he was chuffed we’d managed to make it. The bride was half an hour late so I was sat wincing in pain, but managed to get through the ceremony.”

“The speech went down well so I was glad of that. I couldn’t stay too much longer afterwards as I was in too much pain, but Michael and Kelly had a great day,” Steven dished.

Brendan joked: “The ambulances that night were like a taxi queue in town.”

“I just couldn’t believe it was happening – it was like a film. The wedding went without a hitch … afterwards and was the best day of our lives,” groom Michael said.

"It was just absolute madness. I really couldn't have wrote it. I couldn't believe it happened,” Kelly the bride added.

This story was originally published by SWNS.