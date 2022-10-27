Grand Central Holiday Fair returns to New York City after two-year pause

Grand Central Terminal is bringing back the holiday magic.

After a two-year pause, the MTA announced that Grand Central’s Annual Holiday Fair will be returning to New York City’s landmark transportation hub this season.

The festivities this year will showcase 36 local artisan vendors who will sell one-of-a-kind, American-made products across various categories.

STARBUCKS RESERVE LOCATION OPENING IN NEW YORK CITY'S ICONIC EMPIRE STATE BUILDING

"Vendors will sell a diverse mix of giftable items, including men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, original artwork, jewelry, stunning holiday keepsakes and distinctive home decor, self-care products and endless varieties of handcrafted goods," the press release noted.

The 2022 fair will run for six weeks this holiday season — from Monday, Nov. 14, to Christmas Eve on Saturday, Dec. 24, according to a press release.

DIWALI FESTIVAL LIGHTS UP NYC

The Grand Central Holiday Fair will be stationed in the hub’s iconic Vanderbilt Hall.

It will call in "countless visitors" to join the shopping experience, according to Grand Central’s website.

Grand Central explained that the return of the fair indicates New York City’s progress in the retail recovery and overall upswing as Metro North’s ridership continues to grow.

MIGHTY BITE: PUMPKIN SPICE AND GINGERBREAD FLAVORED CRACKERS COULD GIVE NEW LIFE TO SEASONAL SPREADS

"Just a few months ago we announced new tenants coming to Grand Central, including the well-known City Winery, and today we are happy to announce the return of the Grand Central Holiday Fair," Catherine Rinaldi, the president of Metro North Railroad and the interim president of the Long Island Rail Road, said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to bring back this enjoyable New York holiday tradition, which showcases the skilled craftsmanship of local vendors and is a sign of New York’s continuing retail recovery."

The Holiday Fair will operate Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although it will be closed on Thanksgiving, the fair will be open for last-minute shoppers on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.