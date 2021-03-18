Gordon Ramsay gets egged by daughter in hilarious TikTok prank

No yokes about it – this girl’s a riot.

Gordon Ramsay is known on television for his terrifying personality, but one person who isn’t afraid of poking fun at her famous father is his 19-year-old daughter, Matilda. The teen, who goes by Tilly Ramsay on social media, cracked herself up after pretending to perform a magic trick for the "Hell’s Kitchen" star – and instead cracked an egg on his head.

In the silly stunt, which the dad and daughter posted online on Wednesday and Thursday, tricky Tilly sat at a table with her dad and waved her fingers like a magician around a raw egg precariously positioned on top of a bottle of Fiji water. Gordon watched, apparently unimpressed, and Tilly pretended to make the egg vanish with her hand, motioning for her father to look more closely at the bottle.

As the celebrity chef leaned in, his deceptive daughter immediately squeezed the bottle to splash water all over his face. Stunned, Gordon wiped his eyes in surprise – and Tilly smashed the egg (which had apparently been hidden in her hand) on his head) and dashed off.

"I’m still running far far away....," the teen joked on TikTok, in a clip that has since been viewed 14.5 million times.

"Someone did the dishes last night in the Ramsay household," her dad similarly teased on Instagram.

Social media commenters were tickled by the trick, and agreed that the intimidating chef’s daughter was the only one could get away with such trouble.

"THE ONLY PERSON IN THE WORLD WHO COULD PULL THIS ON GORDON AND LIVE," one TikToker joked.

"Legend said she’s still running," another wagered.