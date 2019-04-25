Glitter garters are sparkly new trend for festival season

Festival season is nearly upon us and many people will pull out all the stops to create eye-catching outfits.

And this year, one of the raciest trends we are set to see is glitter garters.

The saucy fad sees revelers decorate under their bums by putting a strip of sparkle on their upper thighs – similar to the lingerie accessory.

Models have been seen raising temperatures with colorful gems and glitter powder being applied to their legs.

Some have flaunted the eye-popping look wearing a thong bodysuit, but it would look good with hot pants or shorts as well.

The best part of the dazzling trend is that it can cover any cellulite if you wish, and is extremely flattering for legs.

The Go Get Glitter Instagram account was one of the first to share the divisive fashion trend with their 324,000 followers.

They uploaded a glitter suspenders look debuted California’s Coachella festival, which took place earlier this month.

Many social media users rushed to say how desperate they are to replicate the look this summer.

One wrote: “Oh so beautiful” and another added: “I could get down with this one.”

While the finished look will certainly help you stand out from the crowd, you better be praying it doesn’t rain if you don’t want to reveal more than you have bargained for.

And beware when sitting down or going to the bathroom.

