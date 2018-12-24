Girl's Christmas letter to dad in heaven gets heartwarming response

A little girl who wrote a letter to her father "in heaven" asking him to come home for Christmas has received a heartwarming reply thanks to caring Royal Mail staff.

Madison Danter, 6, received the letter which said her note had been safely delivered to her dad, Thomas Danter, despite it being "a difficult journey."

Her dad Thomas, 40, passed away two years ago after being operated on for a fifth heart valve replacement operation. He left behind five children; Lewis, 23; Chloe, 18; Thomas, 16; James, 13 and Madison.

Their uncle Shane Danter, 49, said Madison's only wish this Christmas was to have her dad come home from heaven.

"The letter meant so much to Madison, this particular Royal Mail worker has gone above and beyond the call of duty," Shane Danter, a cleaning firm boss, said. "What a wonderful thing for a complete stranger. We arranged for Father Christmas and his elves at Whitehall Garden Centre to give her a special message in a bottle from her dad."

That night, after receiving the message from her dad, Madison sat on her own in her room and wrote a reply.

"It was so sad," her uncle said. "She asked me how we could send her reply to her daddy and I told her that we would leave it out at night and let the magic of Christmas do its thing."

The next day, Danter popped the letter addressed to his brother in heaven in the mail.

Two days later, a letter dropped on Madison's doormat from a delivery office manager at the post office.

Addressed to Madison personally and sent to her home in Wotton-under-edge, Gloucestershire, the letter explains that the post office had successfully delivered the letter to her dad in heaven.

"While we've been delivering the Christmas cards, we became aware of a very special letter from yourself," the letter said. "So, I just wanted to take this opportunity to contact you about how we have succeeded in the delivery of your letter to your dad in heaven. This was a difficult challenge avoiding stars and other galactic objects on route to heave. However please be assured that this important item has been delivered safely. Royal Mail's priority is to get our customers mail delivered and we know how important your mail is to you. We will continue to do all we can to ensure delivery to heaven safely. Hope you have a wonderful Christmas."

Madison will spend Tuesday with her mom and siblings visiting her dad's grave before Christmas dinner.

"The older she gets the more she questions why her dad isn't here," Danter said of his niece. "But this has really has made dealing with the loss a lot more bearable. The fact that someone took the time to send a very special little girl a reply that has given her a reason to smile, and some comfort. Thank you Royal Mail!"