Gillette ad focuses on transgender man shaving for the first time

A new Gillette ad released last week Thursday features a transgender man shaving for the first time.

Samson Bonkeabantu Brown, a Toronto-based artist, shares the personal on-camera experience with his father, who coaches him through the significant life moment.

"Now, don't be scared," his father warns. "Shaving is about being confident."

"Growing up, I was always trying to figure out what kind of man I wanted to become and I'm still trying to figure out what kind of man that I want to become," says Brown, who addresses his transition through manhood.

Gillette shared the new ad on Facebook with the caption “Whenever, wherever, however it happens.” It continues the company’s marketing campaign addressing masculinity, which was first launched in January with its previous ad focused on “toxic masculinity.”

The Procter & Gamble-owned company used the previous ad to tackle its slogan, “The Best a Man Can Get,” addressing issues of harassment, bullying and men’s mental health.

The ad sparked mixed reactions as some praised Gillette for tackling the topic, while others criticized the company for using a social movement to sell razors.