Georgia woman lost toe after pedicure, says she is now a 'walking PSA' for potential dangers of procedure

Plus more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
One woman's pedicure reportedly led to amputation of toe.

One woman's pedicure reportedly led to amputation of toe. (iStock)

PUTTING HER FOOT DOWN - A Georgia woman suffered a frightening pedicure experience. Here's what happened. Continue reading…

ROUTINE VACCINE? - See what the CDC is recommending for school-age kids. Continue reading…

‘POSITIVE’ BENEFIT - Researchers discover this about contracting COVID. Continue reading…

"This is the reason that I don't generally recommend the vaccine booster for at least a few months following infection," Dr. Marc Siegel said of protections after COVID infection.

"This is the reason that I don't generally recommend the vaccine booster for at least a few months following infection," Dr. Marc Siegel said of protections after COVID infection. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

MASK ‘CRUELTY’ – See what mandates did to one Arkansas child. Continue reading…

WHAT'S FOR DINNER? – Add some ‘sunlight’ to meals. Continue reading…

These foods are perfect to prepare when sunlight is in short supply.

These foods are perfect to prepare when sunlight is in short supply. (iStock)

GIVING UP JOE? - This may help with caffeine withdrawals. Continue reading…

CHEMICAL POISONING – After the Ohio train derailment, here are critical symptoms to watch for and guard against. Continue reading…

Check out the symptoms of toxic chemical poising to be aware of in the wake of the Ohio train derailment.

Check out the symptoms of toxic chemical poising to be aware of in the wake of the Ohio train derailment. (iStock)

BRUCE WILLIS' NEW DIAGNOSIS - More on this type of dementia. Continue reading…

'BIRD FLU' – Precautions you must know about. Continue reading…

BINGE-DRINKING HELP? It's possible a pill may curb this. Continue reading…

A particular medication may help those who struggle with binge-drinking.

A particular medication may help those who struggle with binge-drinking. (iStock)

