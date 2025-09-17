Gen Z Trades Nightclubs For Daytime ‘Soft Clubbing’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Going out, does not necessarily mean heading to a nightclub. 'DJ Harley Wav' is pumping up partiers at a daytime coffee clubbing event in Chicago. Events like these are popping up all over the country as Gen Z shifts away from alcohol-centered events, opting instead for quieter partying, known as 'soft clubbing.'



"We try to make it look like a party. We're trying to shift from sort of nightlife into day life. There are so many opportunities to connect with people that aren't just drinking," says Hannah Eyre who co-founded the 'Savannah Ice Tub Club.' Eyer's events feature an hour-long yoga class followed by an ice tub plunge and sauna session. The concept was born from a desire to connect with people in a healthy, mindful way. And she adds the events offer, "A space for people to be able to show up, to be be able meet new people that are like-minded, "Eyre says, "It just grew into sort of this larger thing that's a part of this large trend towards sobriety and wellness."

According to Eyre, the roughly 100 to 150 brave participants get a lot of health benefits from dipping in the ice baths, especially if you can submerge yourself in the icy waters for two and half minutes. "It's good for your inflammation, it's good your circulation," she adds that it's been beneficial to her too, "the ones that I have seen personally that keep me coming back have been all mental health benefits."

As younger Americans prioritize mental health, better sleep, and physical fitness, data shows 61% of Gen Zers want to drink less, indicating it's a deeper cultural shift, not just a 'sober curious' trend. Highlighting this, event ticking site, Eventbrite is seeing a 92% increase in sober gatherings, redefining the traditional night out with a fusion of wellness, music, and authentic community connections. Eyre enthusiastic about the emerging trend, "It's nice to get to see more and more opportunities for connection beyond drinking or being at the bar."

