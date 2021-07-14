Gambler loses $2k jackpot day after casino reopens over a year after closing

Some people have the worst luck.

A casino goer went from winner to loser after forgetting his winning ticket at a slot machine. Unfortunately for him, somebody else apparently noticed the winning ticket and cashed it in, making off with the nearly $2k jackpot.

According to the police report, the incident occurred at Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, Pa., on June 30th. The casino had only just reopened the day before after closing its doors over a year earlier due to the pandemic.

The Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the victim was a 40-year-old male from New York. He had won a jackpot of $1,956.00. The machine printed a ticket which could be redeemed at a TRU (ticket in/ticket out) machine.

The winner reportedly left the ticket in the machine, which was then discovered by another individual who cashed the ticket in for themselves. Authorities have not identified any suspects.

Fox News reached out to the Wind Creek Bethlehem but did not immediately receive a response.

According to a press release on the casino’s website, Wind Creek temporarily closed its doors on March 15, 2020, due to the pandemic. It did not reopen until June 29th of this year after working with health officials to "establish new policies to ensure that guests can enjoy themselves safely."