LIFESTYLE

Oregon woman throws epic Costco-themed birthday party with food samples, employee badges and photo booth

Rachel Huynh, 27, invited guests to her Costco-themed birthday party — 'huge fan'

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
Couple take wedding photos at Costco where they first met Video

Couple take wedding photos at Costco where they first met

Jessica and Brandon Brown first met at the Waipahu Costco in 2017 in the mac and cheese aisle.

Costco Wholesale is known and beloved for its mega-selections of bulk items, food samples, in-store food courts and more. 

Rachel Huynh, however, might be one of the biggest Costco super fans out there.

That's because she celebrated her birthday in true Costco-style. 

Huynh is a 27-year-old immunology PhD student who recently enjoyed some birthday fun with a Costco-themed party at her Portland, Oregon, home.

Her husband, Tony Huynh, told Fox News Digital that the idea for the party came about because of his wife’s huge obsession with the wholesale store. 

Costco birthday party entrance

The birthday party was Costco-themed — and some guests even showed up in Costco merchandise to commemorate the fun occasion.  (Tim Huynh)

"Rachel is a huge Costco fan, although she prefers ‘super member,’" he joked. 

He added, "She loves Costco because she loves good deals, buying things in bulk, free samples and the $1.50 hot dogs that come with a soda."

The Portland-based couple said they love all things Costco — and created the custom decorations themselves.

"All of our decorations were made by Rachel using our Cricut and our Canva subscription," Tony Huynh said.

He added that Rachel Huynh became an "avid Cricut user" after their wedding in August 2023 and was able to use her skills for this project. 

"We then printed out photos and signs from our local FedEx … and a few of our friends who are equally big Costco fans helped with setting up the décor, blowing up balloons and setting up Costco-sized samples for the party," Tony Huynh said.

He also said that they turned existing photo frames in their space into Costco quote boards, "Member of the Month" signs and travel boards with photos from places where his wife visited. 

Costco foods

Rachel Huynh offered selections from the Costco food court — including hot dogs and chicken bakes — at her birthday bash.   (Tim Huynh)

Tony Huynh also said his wife replicated the Costco supervisor vest, put price tags around items on their home and made custom employee badges for guests, among other things.

"Our guests loved the Costco Photo Center — our photo booth," he said. 

The couple also noted that Tony Huynh’s sister, Kayla, is actually a Costco employee and helped inspire much of the décor. 

Costco photo booth

Rachel Huynh (right) celebrated her 27th birthday by hosting a Costco-themed birthday party at her home.  (Tim Huynh)

Guests at the party played Costco trivia and "guess the price" games with prizes, including a Costco super member tote and a gift card. 

Although the party had no dress code, some of their guests showed up wearing official Costco merchandise, the couple noticed.

The party couldn’t be a party without food items from Costco’s food court — including Rachel Huynh’s favorite hot dogs, chicken bakes, pizza and more.

Costco birthday cake

The party included a rousing rendition of the "Happy Birthday" song to Rachel Huynh — and a cake from Costco.  (Tim Huynh)

A recap video of the party made by a friend has over 373,000 Instagram likes.

Tony Huynh said he and his wife were not expecting the video to go viral the way it has. 

"It’s even more funny how much people identify with how awesome Costco is," he said. 

Costco birthday party

A woman celebrated her birthday by hosting a Costco-themed party with custom decor, food samples, name tags and much more.  (Tim Huynh)

He continued, "We had a sense that people would relate to the affection that we have for Costco."

