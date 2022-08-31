France tourism rebounds post-pandemic in the summer of 2022

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The summer of 2022 has been a rebound year for tourism in France after a two-year drop caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

During a recent news conference, France’s Tourism Minister Olivia Gregoire said that 35 million French people — or about seven out of 10 — went on vacation this year, compared to 60% last year, Reuters reported.

That’s in spite of heat waves, wildfires and fears of a rise in the cost of living, according to Reuters.

Gregoire said the uptick in tourism has been "exceptional" this year, based on preliminary data.

Before the pandemic, France was the most visited country in the world, bringing in almost 90 million foreign tourists in 2019, according to Reuters.

"We want to remain the number-one destination in the world," Gregoire said.

Hotel industry data for July and the first half of August shows revenue per available room (RevPAR) was up 22.2% compared to 2019, Reuters reported.

For France, tourism provides 2 million jobs and generates 8% of the national gross domestic product, Reuters reported.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.