Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe Travel
Published

France tourism rebounds post-pandemic in the summer of 2022

France was the most visited country in the world in 2019

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Americans will 'pay top dollar if necessary' despite inflation for travel, restaurants Video

Americans will 'pay top dollar if necessary' despite inflation for travel, restaurants

What is behind rising recreational spending during record inflation? Panelists discuss on 'Your World.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The summer of 2022 has been a rebound year for tourism in France after a two-year drop caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

During a recent news conference, France’s Tourism Minister Olivia Gregoire said that 35 million French people — or about seven out of 10 — went on vacation this year, compared to 60% last year, Reuters reported. 

FRANCE HONORS HOLOCAUST VICTIMS OF MASS PARIS ROUNDUP

That’s in spite of heat waves, wildfires and fears of a rise in the cost of living, according to Reuters.

Gregoire said the uptick in tourism has been "exceptional" this year, based on preliminary data.

This summer, 35 million French people went on vacation. Pedestrians are shown on Bordeaux, France's Rue Sainte-Catherine. This street is one of the longest shopping streets in Europe.

This summer, 35 million French people went on vacation. Pedestrians are shown on Bordeaux, France's Rue Sainte-Catherine. This street is one of the longest shopping streets in Europe. (iStock)

Before the pandemic, France was the most visited country in the world, bringing in almost 90 million foreign tourists in 2019, according to Reuters.

Tourism in France is up this summer, after a two-year dip caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

Tourism in France is up this summer, after a two-year dip caused by the coronavirus pandemic.  (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

"We want to remain the number-one destination in the world," Gregoire said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Hotel industry data for July and the first half of August shows revenue per available room (RevPAR) was up 22.2% compared to 2019, Reuters reported.

France was the most visited country in the world in 2019 — and the country hopes to continue to be a top destination. 

France was the most visited country in the world in 2019 — and the country hopes to continue to be a top destination.  (iStock)

For France, tourism provides 2 million jobs and generates 8% of the national gross domestic product, Reuters reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Ann W. Schmidt is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 