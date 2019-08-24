Florida mom teaches young daughter a lesson in gratitude: 'sis needed a small wake up call'

Parents everywhere are praising one Florida mom after she showed her daughter some tough love earlier this month in a lesson about being grateful.

Haley Hassel was shopping for back-to-school supplies when she surprised her daughter Presleigh with a pencil case, which she knew “she would be ecstatic” over. Hassel was surprised, however, when her little girl threw the case in the garbage and stormed off into her bedroom, slamming the door behind her.

“She yelled ‘that’s stupid, everyone in my class has that...I don’t want it anymore!’” she explained in a Facebook post.

Hassel said she didn’t immediately react because she wanted to compose herself to deal with the tantrum properly.

“So by this time there was Probably smoke coming out of my ears and I’m trying real hard not to completely lose it on this kid that I have worked so hard to completely take care of financially on my own & make sure she always gets what she needs and then some,” she wrote. “BUT I thought I had always taught her to be grateful & know how lucky she was but apparently sis needed a small wake up call!!”

Hassel grabbed a plastic sandwich bag, wrote Presleigh’s name on it and handed it to her.

“I told her to get the [pencil case] out of the trash and we would be finding a child to give it to tomorrow..one whose mommy and daddies don’t have money for any school supplies or someone who may not even have a mommy or daddy.”

She continued: “I explained to her she’s not entitled to anything special and she is taking for granted how lucky she is... So for now she will be using a ziploc bag & will personally be delivering the nice box to a child that could benefit from it.”

Hassel post several pictures of the pencil case and the new one Presleigh will be using. She also shared a picture of the little girl who was not very happy with the lesson.