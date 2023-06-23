Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida horse rescued from above-ground pool after getting spooked and jumping in

Mo's owner Cindy Buckel said the horse tried to jump over the pool, but instead jumped in it

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
close
Spooked horse in Florida jumped into above-ground pool, rescued by fire department Video

Spooked horse in Florida jumped into above-ground pool, rescued by fire department

Firefighters in Florida rescued a horse from a backyard pool on Tuesday, June 20 after it got spooked and jumped in. (Pasco County Fire Rescue)

A horse named Mo had to be rescued from an above-ground pool in central Florida after it got spooked by another horse and jumped in.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said firefighters pulled out their "large animal rescue equipment" after they received a report of a horse stuck in a swimming pool at a home on Frontier Drive in Zephyrhills, Florida, at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to fire officials, Mo attempted to jump over the pool after getting spooked by another horse, but landed inside it instead. Once in the water, Mo quickly discovered it was impossible to jump out.

A video shared by the fire department shows the special operations team hoisting the horse out of the above-ground pool with the help of a tractor.

EDDIE THE TORTOISE, ATTACKED BY WILD ANIMAL, GETS A SET OF WHEELS AFTER DOUBLE AMPUTATION

Horse lifted from pool

A Florida family called 911 when a horse on their property got stuck in their swimming pool, according to fire officials. (Pasco County Fire Rescue)

"He goes, ‘I can leap over that, I guess,’ and next thing we know, he’s in the pool," Mo's owner, Cindy Buckel, told CBS 47. "It was kind of a beautiful leap into the pool. I mean, he would’ve gotten a 10 if it was a diving thing."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In the video, one first responder was seen in the water attempting to calm Mo, while a few others worked together to lift the large animal from the pool with a large harness and a John Deere tractor.

Horse being rescued from above-ground pool

A spooked horse that accidentally jumped into an above-ground swimming pool had to be rescued with the help of a tractor. (Pasco County Fire Rescue)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are happy to report that the horse is in good condition," the fire department wrote in the caption of the rescue video on Facebook. "Thank you to everyone who responded and worked vigilantly to save a life!" 

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.