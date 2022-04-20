Florida dog named oldest living dog in the world

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There’s a new record for the world’s oldest living dog.

TobyKeith, a 21-year-old Chihuahua from Greenacres, Florida, was recently given the title of the oldest living dog in the world by Guinness World Records.

In its announcement, Guinness World Records said TobyKeith was born on Jan. 9, 2001.

TobyKeith’s owner, Gisela Shore, adopted the Chihuahua when he was just a few months old.

TODAY’S VETERINARIAN SHORTAGE: HOW IT COULD AFFECT YOUR DOG OR CAT

"I was a volunteer at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue and one of the employees told me about an elderly couple trying to surrender a puppy because they could not take care of him any longer," Shore told Guinness World Records.

Shore explained she met with the couple, who introduced her to TobyKeith – then named Peanut Butter.

"I later changed his name to TobyKeith," Shore said.

KEEPING YOUR DOG’S HEART HEALTHY: WHAT TO KNOW

Over the last two decades, Shore and TobyKeith have become very close.

"TobyKeith is my little bodyguard," Shore told Guinness World Records. "Follows me everywhere. Lays on me while we watch TV. I adore him."

TobyKeith also gets along with Shore’s other pets, including two dogs – Luna, a 7-year-old American Bulldog, and Lala, a 3-year-old Chinese Crested – and two parrots – Coco, a 28-year-old Umbrella Cockatoo and Coqui, a 32-year-old African Grey.

CAT’S HIDE-IN-FRIDGE ANTICS LEADS OWNER TO ASK FOR HELP IN VIRAL POST

Shore told Guinness World Records that she first thought that TobyKeith might be the oldest living dog last year.

"When he turned 20 years, everyone’s reaction was ‘Wow,’" Shore told Guinness World Records. "My friends and family thought he was the oldest dog they knew about."

In fact, TobyKeith has surpassed the usual lifespan of a Chihuahua, which is between 12 and 18 years, according to Guinness World Records.

When he was confirmed as the oldest living dog by Guinness World Records last month, Shore said she was thrilled.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It definitely brought a big smile on my face," she said.

"The thought that my little guy has reached such a milestone is fantastic," she added. "I am thrilled."

TobyKeith even got some special treatment. He got a bath, his nails trimmed and even went for a car ride.

Though TobyKeith does have a heart condition, "it doesn’t give him too much trouble," Guinness World Records said in its announcement.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Shore told Guinness World Records that she thinks TobyKeith’s long life can be attributed to regular exercise, healthy genetics, a healthy diet – with no sugary treats – and a loving home.

Though TobyKeith is the oldest living dog, he isn’t the oldest dog to have ever lived.

Australian cattle-dog Bluey, who died in 1939, is the oldest dog on record.

Bluey was owned by Les Hall, of Rochester, Victoria, Australia, and lived to 29 years old and 5 months, according to Guinness World Records.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS