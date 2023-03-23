Florida animal shelter holds adoption event for their longest-staying resident: 'playful pup'

An animal rescue service in Florida is holding an adoption event for their longest-staying resident – a mixed-breed dog named Nicholas.

Nicholas is a 3-year-old affectionate canine who loves being around people, but does not get along with other dogs. He has been impounded for 95 days.

Orange County Animal Services said that Nicholas has been ignored because some households find mixed-breed dogs less desirable.

"He has watched hundreds of other dogs get adopted before him," Orange County Animal Services said in a Facebook post. "We've posted him on social media, on the news, and we've reached out to hundreds of rescues. And for 94 days, Nicholas has just been ignored."

"We are not going to let that happen anymore. We want everyone to see Nicholas the way we see him," the Facebook post added. "We want them to see the playful pup, the sweetness, the yearning for attention."

Animal service workers will throw Nicholas a "Pick Nick" event on Saturday. The energetic canine will be uncaged and allowed to roam in the play yard.

They hope that potential adopters will give Nicholas a chance and see how well he interacts with people.

"We believe he deserves this chance to show the world that he's so much more than 'just a mutt,'" Orange County Animal Services said. "And we know once he struts his stuff, Nicholas is going to be adopted."

Anyone interested in taking Nicholas home would only have to pay $55 to adopt him. The pooch has already been vaccinated, neutered and microchipped.