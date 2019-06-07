'Flamingo Pose' the latest Instagram-friendly stance

Want to take your Instagram up a notch this summer? You might want to try the Flamingo Pose.

Celebs like Kendall Jenner and numerous Instagram models seem to have decided that copying the pink bird in bending one knee so you are standing on one leg is all the rage.

For bonus points you can slightly cross your knees, which helps to create a slimming effect for your legs – but you’ll need expert balance.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner showed us all how it is done when she raised one leg in a poofy, netted dress at amfAR in front of a spectacular backdrop.

And numerous stars have followed suit, such as model Winnie Harlow, suitably also in a pink dress.

Meanwhile, Amber Davies and Vogue Williams have all used it wearing bikinis on holiday - and it certainly seems to be working for them.

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.