5 houseplants that thrive in low light

If you’re considering buying a houseplant, you might want to take lighting into consideration.

Just like humans, our little green friends need certain conditions to survive. Whether it’s precise watering, using a certain soil, or providing specific lighting, plants require tender loving care in order to stay healthy.

Sometimes, though, your home might meet the ideal conditions — especially those regarding light. But fear not, because these five houseplants tend to fare well under low light.

Ponytail palm (Beaucarnea Recurvata)

Ponytail palms are pretty, but they can be a bit wild.

These plants are characterized by their long, windy leaves, and they make for great houseplants given they’re relatively easy to take care of.

Ponytail palms can thrive under both light and low light, and they also store water in their trunks, meaning they can don't need frequent watering.

Cast-iron Plant (Aspidistra Eliator)

The cast-iron plant – or the Aspidistra eliator – is quite hardy, but it's not hard to take care of.

Like ponytail palms, cast-iron plants thrive in low light and don’t need much watering. They also tolerate fluctuating temperatures and low humidity — perfect for a low-maintenance plant-parent.

Swiss cheese plant (Monstera Deliciosa)

The Swiss cheese plant, nicknamed so for the holes that appear throughout its leaves, loves low light and comes in plenty of sizes.

Unlike the previous entries on this list, the Swiss cheese plant requires more a regulated watering schedule — a small price to pay for having a low-maintenance plant that doesn't need a lot of light.

The downside? Swiss cheese plants can be toxic to people and pets if accidentally ingested. Some may even be irritated by just touching the leaves, so these plants should be kept safely out of reach from any kids or furry friends.

Swedish Ivy (Plectranthus Verticillatus)

Despite its name, Swedish ivy hails from South Africa and isn’t even considered an ivy. But it is pretty low-maintenance, faring well under low lighting and enjoying moist conditions —making it a great addition to bathrooms and kitchens.

It also serves to detoxify the air, and is safe for pets and children.

ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas Zamiifolia)

The ZZ plant is one of the hardiest plants, especially considering it requires little maintenance.

A native plant of East Africa, the ZZ plant can go up to four months without water, which is beneficial for forgetful plant parents. Much like the Swedish ivy, it also can detoxify the air.

However, like the Swiss cheese plants above, ZZ plants can be toxic to humans and animals if accidentally ingested, or cause irritation when handled. Keep them in safe spots, and wash hands after touching the leaves.