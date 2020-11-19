Christmas song written for dogs inspires barking, tail-wagging

There’s a new Christmas single out this year -- but it’s for your dog.

On Wednesday, pet food company Tails.com released a pop song made specifically for dogs called “Raise the Woof!”

The song is “based on sounds and noises dogs enjoy,” the announcement said. That includes squeaky toys, whistling, barking and several phrases including “sit,” “good girl,” “good boy,” “treat” and “dinner time.”

“Raise the Woof!” is apparently the first-ever tune made just for dogs, according to Tails.com.

“We call it ‘waggae’ -- reggae designed to wag tails,” the announcement said.

In order to find just the right mix of sounds, producers played more than 500 noises for a focus group of 25 dogs. Then the track was mastered at Abbey Road Studios in London, according to the announcement.

The song already appears to be popular among dogs. Owners have posted videos of their pooches reactions to the tune with tilted heads, wagging tails and even some barks of approval.

“Raise the Woof!” is available to stream or download for free on Spotify, Vimeo, YouTube and Apple Music, according to the announcement.

Though the song is free, Tails.com is selling 500 limited edition vinyl records for £10 (approximately $13 USD) to raise money for a Bristol, England-based group called Dudes and Dogs, which supports men’s mental health, the announcement said.

