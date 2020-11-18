Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pets
Published

Dachshund rescues chiweenie from mountain lion attack in Colorado

Winston the dachshund chased after the mountain lion until it dropped his friend Mijo the chiweenie

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 18Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

This dog might be small, but he’s got a big heart for his best friend. 

Winston the dachshund proved his heroism earlier this month when his buddy Mijo, a 15-year-old chiweenie, was attacked by a mountain lion in Evergreen, Colorado.

Their owners, Sarah Moore and Lindsay Golden, told 9 News that the dogs got out of the house through an open door and within seconds, a mountain lion grabbed Mijo. 

Instead of running away in fear, Winston chased the large cat and barked until it dropped Mijo and left, according to 9 News.

DOG REUNITED WITH OWNER AFTER BEING LOST IN THE WOODS FOR A YEAR

“This is his best friend, so I’m not surprised that when he was screaming, that he chased after him,” Moore, Winston’s owner, told 9 News.

“He’s got a lot of heart,” Moore added.

MOUNTAIN LION SNATCHES PET DOG DURING HOT SPRING VISIT

As soon as the mountain lion dropped Mijo, Moore and Golden rushed him to the emergency veterinarian. 

Unfortunately, the dog lost his right eye and had a seizure the night of the attack. Mijo could have some neurological damage, according to a GoFundMe page Moore set up to help pay for his medical bills.

As of Wednesday night, the page had raised $11,180. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Golden, who owns Mijo, told 9 News that Winston is a hero.

A dachshund named Winston (not pictured) rescued his best friend, a chiweenie named Mijo, from a mountain lion attack earlier this month. (iStock)

A dachshund named Winston (not pictured) rescued his best friend, a chiweenie named Mijo, from a mountain lion attack earlier this month. (iStock)

“[A] 20-pound dog with the courage of a 200-pound dog,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.