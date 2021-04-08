First grader persuades Old Navy to put pockets in girls' jeans

This first grader is certainly learning the powers of persuasion.

Kamryn Gardner, 7, from Bentonville, Arkansas, wrote a letter to Old Navy earlier this year for a persuasive writing assignment in her first grade class at Evening Star Elementary School.

Gardner decided to ask the company to consider putting real front pockets on their girls’ jeans, according to a Facebook post from her school.

"Dear Old Navy, I do not like that the front pockets of the girls jeans are fake," Gardner wrote in her letter to the retailer. "I want front pockets because I want to put my hands in them. I also would like to put things in them. Would you consider making girls jeans with front pockets that are not fake. Thank you for reading my request."

DELAWARE STATE TROOPER SURPRISES BOY, 9, WITH NEW BASKETBALL SNEAKERS AFTER STRIKING UP FRIENDSHIP ON COURT

Though it took some time a representative from Old Navy’s kids department did end up responding to Gardner’s request.

The note, which was signed by Julie Wood, also came with four pairs of girls’ jeans with actual pockets, according to Evening Star Elementary’s Facebook post.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Thank you so much for taking the time to write us about pockets on girls’ jeans," Wood wrote in her response. "The Old Navy Kids product team appreciates your information. It’s great feedback for us as we develop new product."

In its Facebook post, Evening Star Elementary praised Gardner for her letter.

"Now, that's using your voice!" the school wrote. "Way to go, Kamryn!"

MAN BECOMES COWBOY,’ MAKES PAPER HORSE DURING AUSTRALIAN QUARANTINE

On Thursday, Gardner told the Today show that she didn’t expect to hear back from Old Navy since it took them so long to respond.

However, when she got the package in the mail, she said she was "very excited."

"As soon as we got back from our spring break vacation, the box was there," she said. "I thought it was a birthday present."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bentonville Schools also posted on Facebook about Gardner’s letter, praising the first grader for her letter.

"Kamryn, you proudly own those pockets!" the district wrote, in part. "Kudos to Old Navy for making this first grader's day and ours!"

Old Navy and its parent company Gap did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.