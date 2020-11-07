First dogs to return to White House: Here are some other famous presidential pets

The U.S. is about to get two new first pets.

In January, when president-elect Joe Biden is sworn in, he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, won’t be alone when they move into the White House. They’ll be bringing their two German shepherds, Champ and Major.

Major will be the first rescue dog to live in the White House, according to TMZ. The Bidens adopted him from the Delaware Humane Society in 2018. Biden and his wife have reportedly had Champ since 2008.

President Trump doesn’t have pets, so the White House has been deprived of furry residents for the last 4 years.

Before Trump, former President Barack Obama and his family had two Portuguese water dogs living with them in the White House named Bo and Sunny.

Even though Trump doesn’t have dogs, there is a long-standing tradition of first dogs in the White House.

In fact, John Adams, the second U.S. president -- and the first to live in the White House -- had two dogs named Juno and Satan, according to the Presidential Pet Museum.

But dogs aren’t the only pets to live in the White House. According to the Presidential Pet Museum, Thomas Jefferson had a mockingbird and two bear cubs and John Quincey Adams had an alligator that was given to him by the Marquis de Lafayette, which he kept in a bathroom.

Abraham Lincoln had several pets, including several dogs, at least two cats, white rabbits, a turkey named Jack, ponies and a pig, according to the website.

Theodore Roosevelt also had a wide array of animals at the White House, including numerous horses and dogs, a pony, a snake, a parrot, a few cats, a badger, a rabbit, two kangaroo rats, a flying squirrel and guinea pigs, according to the museum.

