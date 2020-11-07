Flight attendant union official congratulates Biden, Harris

A flight attendant union official has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Sara Nelson, the president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, tweeted her congratulations on Saturday after it was announced that Biden had won enough electoral votes to win the presidency.

“Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris,” Nelson wrote. “Ready to unite, heal, and focus on taking care of people. #ForThePeople”

In her message, Nelson retweeted a post from Biden.

“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country,” Biden tweeted. “The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.”

“I will keep the faith that you have placed in me,” he added.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA represents almost 50,000 flight attendants at 17 airlines.

Last month, the union endorsed Biden for president, specifically because of his “solid record on the issues that are critical for working families,” Nelson said in a statement at the time.

She also focused on how the coronavirus pandemic has slammed flight attendants and how important it is for the industry to get government help.

“This is not just an endorsement,” Nelson said. “This is our lives. People are losing their homes right now; falling ill and unable to get another job without access to routine medical care that keeps chronic illness at bay and allows them to otherwise live a normal life; moving their children and all the belongings they can fit into their cars and trying to survive as single parents or two parents out of work.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical role government plays in ensuring the safety and security of the airline industry, our health both on the job and off, the relations with the rest of the world that give us the freedom to fly and compete in a global market, and the conditions under which we negotiate,” Nelson added later. “Joe Biden has plans and a track record that respects and advances all of these issues. We need him as our president and we need to move forward as a country together.”

