Man buys 2 cake pops for himself on first date, sparks debate on Twitter: 'He’s clearly a monster'

Did you bring enough to share? That’s the question dividing Twitter after a romance author wrote about her first date woes on the social media platform.

CHICK-FIL-A EMPLOYEE TURNS IN $900 FOUND IN STORE: 'WE ARE SO PROUD TO SHARE THIS STORY'

Alisha Rai posted her day-before-Valentine’s Day experience, writing that she had met up for a first date at a coffee shop. While the date seemed to be going well at first, things allegedly quickly went awry when her date brought back two cake pops.

“Yesterday I met a guy for coffee and he asked what I’d like to drink and went and fetched the order,” she wrote. “And he came back with two cake pops and I was like aw that’s cute! and then he ate them both. in front of me. .............so like he’s clearly a monster right,” Rai jokingly wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Still shocked by the encounter, Rai followed-up with “it’s a whole day (almost twenty four hours) later and I am still marveling over this man who is on a date and buys two whole cake pops – which is equal to the number of people on this date – and doesnt offer a single cake pop. to said date.”

And, “I never want to feel that way again,” before revealing another detail — “I should add they were Valentine’s cake pops with little hearts on them.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Rai’s tweets went viral, racking up nearly 360K likes as of Tuesday afternoon — and dividing Twitter as far as who was in the wrong.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The author later pointed out she was mostly joking about the encounter.

She did not share if the pair had a second date, though it seems unlikely.