Father captures rare breach of three synchronized whales off Cape Cod on birthday trip: 'Icing on the cake'

A New England man's birthday fishing trip with his daughters turned into a trip of a lifetime after he captured a magnificent display of three massive whales synchronously breaching off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Robert Addie, a long time fisher and a U.S. army veteran, told Fox News Digital that he had just returned from a humanitarian trip to Ukraine and was spending a long weekend with his three daughters, Sage, Cierra, and Neve, and his son-in-law, Josh, celebrating his birthday.

"It was a big weekend for me. A big welcome home and happy birthday, Dad," Addie told Fox News Digital. "We did dinner in Boston, a Red Sox game and fishing."

On Monday, the family set off for their annual fishing trip just off the tip of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Addie explained that all morning he had his camera out, hoping to capture a shot of the massive marine mammal.

"I spent most of the morning trying to capture whales because there's always a lot of whale activity out there," Addie said. "Every time I got my camera out, they were gone. And then I just left my camera on hoping to catch something."

All of a sudden, Addie captured the epic moment three adults whales leaped up into the air. Seconds later, a juvenile whale is seen breaching following the simultaneous breaching adult whales.

"Wow! That was awesome," Addie's daughters are heard exclaiming in the video.

The avid fisher said that the adults whales were "really graceful."

"It was quite the moment," Addie said, adding that seeing the whales was "icing on the cake."

Addie said that he grew up fishing tuna and swordfish in Gloucester, Massachusetts as a young adult and in Alaska as well, but he never saw anything like this.

"I've literally seen thousands of whales, and I've never seen anything like it," Addie said.

The father of three said that his youngest daughter, Neve, has her bachelors degree in marine management. Addie explained that they are all wondering why the whales were synchronously breaching.

"Everybody's saying the same thing. They've never seen a triple like that, especially synchronized and a full breach," Addie said.

Addie explained that for the massive mammals to make a full breach, it had to be "pretty deep."

"I don't know how deep the exact spot is, but I know it's a ledge that drops down very close to the beach," Addie said.

He shared that he believes that the three whales represented the "joy of me having my three girls together" following his trip to Ukraine.

"I got to see the worst of the world and the best of the world in a very short period of time," Addie said. "And I got to enjoy the best of the world with my daughters."