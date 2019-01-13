Fashion student accused of ‘fetishizing' Asian women with bikini design

A black fashion student is being accused of “fetishizing” Asian women after designing a “Chinoiserie” bikini.

On Saturday, NYC-based brand Palais Du Dèsir uploaded a video promoting their “Chinoiserie” reversible swimsuit that will be sold on Chinese New Year, Feb. 5. The brand is owned by Vanessa Danelle, a black student at the Fashion Institute of Technology, reported Nextshark.

“Chinoiserie” refers to Chinese motifs and techniques applied to Western designs. Some social media users accused the brand of cultural appropriation and asked to have the design taken down.

Twitter user @taejkang messaged the brand and said the swimsuit “promotes the over sexualization and fetishization of asian women.”

Danelle rejected that claim in her response to the criticism.

“It’s just fabric and if black people [can’t] use Asian fabrics [let me know] where that law is written,” Danelle wrote on Instagram. “Stop looking for a reason to be offended… I’m not going to entertain stupidity any longer.”

As of Friday, the swimsuit post is still on Instagram — but comments have been disabled.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.