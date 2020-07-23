Family catches mailman playing hopscotch in front of their house

This mailman delivered some smiles.

A family in England wanted to see what would happen if they left a hopscotch game drawn on the sidewalk leading up to their house. Fortunately for them, one of the neighborhood mailmen was in a playful mood.

Jessica Hamersteen said the mailman who hopscotched his way up to the house wasn’t their normal mail carrier, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reported. While she didn’t recognize the man, she was apparently happy to see what he did when he noticed the hopscotch game drawn on the sidewalk.

Hamersteen’s doorbell camera captured the mailman as he hopped across the walkway.

The game had reportedly been drawn on the sidewalk the previous evening by Hamersteen’s niece and nephew, using limestone rocks that Hamersteen’s husband had found earlier in the evening.

“My husband wanted to do something funny and to see if anybody would play it,” Hamersteen told SWNS. "We hadn’t really seen this postman before, he’s not our usual postman.”

According to Hamersteen, she and her husband drew a game of “The Floor is Hot Lava” on the sidewalk the following day. Unfortunately, the hopscotching mailman did not return. In fact, they haven’t seen him since he hopscotched his way into their hearts.

“The children have enjoyed playing with the chalks on the pavement outside,” Hamersteen said. "We’re going to keep making games and hopefully the postman will come back.”

Until then, apparently the Hamersteen family will be waiting for another round of hopscotch.