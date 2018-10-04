Fall foliage forecast: Track colorful leaves across the US

Rich reds, oranges, yellows, plum purples and various shades of green are certain to catch your eye this fall. Autumn officially kicked off on Sept. 22, and it's bringing more than cool air — it's also certain to deliver a fresh pop of color.

So, grab your pumpkin spice lattes, apple cider doughnuts and hit the road to take in the breathtaking views the country has to offer. From the New England area to the Midwest and even down South, there are plenty of opportunities to see fall foliage.

Tourism site SmokyMountains.com created a foliage prediction map, allowing users to see fall colors change depending on dates they choose. The site notes warmer temperatures could impact precipitation patterns and timing of color changes.

WHERE TO SEE THE BEST FALL FOLIAGE ACROSS THE COUNTRY

“Other than the Pacific Northwest, we are expecting warmer-than-average fall temperatures during the September through November time period. These warmer temperatures are expected to prolong the color season,” data scientist and SmokyMountains.com co-founder Wes Melton, who studied the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's fall forecasts, said in a September news release.

He added, "Due to the heavier precipitation throughout the summer months, this year’s leaf model is predicting an earlier-than-typical peak fall. However, the NOAA 90-day future precipitation and temperature graphs point to a prolonged color period for much of the country with higher elevations peaking first.”

Want to know when exactly fall colors will peak across the country? Here's a breakdown.

Alabama

Peak: Late October to early November.

Tip: If you want to get a sneak peek at the foliage, head toward the mountains in the northern part of the state, where leaves start to change color in early November. Alabama Travel also recommends checking out Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham and Palisades Park in Blount Country.

Alaska

Peak: September.

Tip: Alaska's colorful leaf display typically only lasts a few weeks, but it also depends on the weather. The leaves will continue to change colors until the first snowfall, according to Travel Alaska, which recommends traveling along Seward Highway between Anchorage and Girdwood and Chena Hot Springs Road between Fairbanks and Chena for the best views.

Arizona

Peak: Higher elevations: Mid- to late September. Lower Elevations: Late October to early November.

Tip: The Sonoran Desert is a late bloomer when it comes to fall foliage. Nature lovers should head over there in late November for prime "images of yellow cottonwoods framed with Saguaro cacti," Visit Arizona says. The Aravaipa Canyon in Pinal County is also expected to offer colorful views — all the way through December.

Arkansas

Peak: Mid- to late October (leaves start to change the second week of October).

Tip: Make sure you head up to the Ozarks and northern part of the state. "Arkansas' rich variety of trees and mild climate make the changing foliage especially striking. A moist growing season and a dry, cool autumn with little to no frost make for the most vivid leaf colors, and Arkansas weather often fits that profile," Trip Savvy writes.

California

Peak: Mid- to late October, though note the leaves change with the elevations — starting at high elevations and working their way down, per Visit California.

Tip: Peep the grapevines in wine country, as they often display their very own special hues.

Colorado

Peak: Late September to early October.

Tip: Rocky Mountain National Park is giving visitors tips on where to see the most fall foliage, and when. The entire park is "bathed in color" by mid-September, the park states on its website.

Connecticut

Peak: Between Oct. 5 and Nov. 8.

Tip: Connecticut boasts having New England's "longest foliage season," so you can soak in the fall colors through November.

Delaware

Peak: Late October to early November.

Tip: There are several parks and wildlife refuges — such as Trap Pond State Park, Killens Pond State Park, Lums Pond State Park, Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, among others — to walk through in order to spot the colors reflecting off of shimmering small bodies of water.

Florida

Peak: Late October to mid-November (though it's subtle and mainly visible in the northern parts of the state).

Tip: Native red maples along the Turnpike start to turn a deep rich red around October, the Palm Beach Post reports.

Georgia

Peak: High elevations: Mid- to late October. Low elevations: Early November.

Tip: Here are the top 10 state parks to view fall foliage this autumn.

Hawaii

Peak: Given its tropical climate, you won't find any vibrant fall colors here.

Tip: Instead of hunting for typical colors, try looking out for these blooming plants, trees, and flowers such as the African tulip, chorisia speciosa, timor, royal poinciana and rainbow shower, Trip Savvy recommends.

Idaho

Peak: Late September through early October.

Tip: Keep an eye out for aspens and cottonwoods, which offer shades of deep yellow and gold throughout the state, Chiff recommends.

Illinois

Peak: Mid-October in northern and central Illinois; late October to early November in southern parts of the state.

Tip: There are more than 250 tree species in Illinois and they each give off distinct colors, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources says.

Indiana

Peak: Early to mid-October in the northern part of the state; mid- to late October in the southern parts.

Tip: The leaves will be at their brightest and "boldest" just in time for Halloween — specifically, on Oct. 29, the Indianapolis Star reports, citing SmokyMountains.com data. Take a drive through Brown County State Park, around the second and third week of October, to take in breathtaking views.

Iowa

Peak: In Northeast Iowa, colors peak around Oct. 10; colors peak later in southern parts of the state, depending on weather conditions.

Tip: Travel Iowa issues a weekly color report, which breaks down the current conditions in various parts of the state.

Kansas

Peak: Mid- to late October.

Tip: There's an unincorporated community in Leavenworth County called Fall Leaf — take a trip around there if you're feeling festive.

Kentucky

Peak: Late October to early November.

Tip: "[Take] A scenic Drive through Daniel Boone National Forest. At the northern end of this popular stretch of hardwood, you’ll find the stunning Red River Gorge and the Zilpo Scenic Byway. These are both an absolute must during peak fall foliage season," the Bed and Breakfast Association of Kentucky suggests.

Louisiana

Peak: Early November.

Tip: Swing by Kisatchie, Louisiana's only national forest, to spot a variety of tree species. With 604,000 acres to explore, you're bound to stumble upon some stunning sights.

Maine

Peak: Mid-October.

Tip: Leaves start turning colors in the north and slowly trickle down to the south. "Generally northern Maine is at or near peak conditions the last week of September into the first week of October. Central and western mountains of Maine are at or near peak Columbus day week/weekend. Coastal and southern Maine generally reach peak or near peak conditions mid-to-last October," Maine.gov explains on its website.

Maryland

Peak: Late October to early November.

Tip: Travel along the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Scenic Byway, also known as "The Grand Old Ditch." The canal gives visitors an opportunity to hike, bike, paddle boat, among other outdoor adventures.

Massachusetts

Peak: Mid-October.

Tip: Take a drive along the Mohawk Trail, "a historic road that travels through the northern Berkshire Mountains," Visit Massachusetts advises.

Michigan

Peak: The upper part of the peninsula peaks around mid-September to early October, while the lower parts of the state peak anywhere from late September to late October.

Tip: Consider hitting the trails in Grand Rapids or Kent County, which have more than 110 park sites spanning 8,000 acres, Experience Grand Rapids writes.

Minnesota

Peak: Late September to mid-October.

Tip: You can check the fall foliage status of each state park in Minnesota on the Department of Natural Resource's website.

Mississippi

Peak: Late October to early November.

Tip: Stop along the Natchez Trace Parkway, a 444-mile long road that winds through three states: Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee Natcheztracetravel.com lists the top mileposts to spot fall colors.

Missouri

Peak: Late September to mid-October.

Tip: Missouri boasts a variety of tree species in the state — each with their own special look. "Sassafras, sumac, and Virginia creeper are some of the earliest to change, beginning in mid-September. By late September, black gum, bittersweet, and dogwood are turning," the Missouri Department of Conservation says.

Montana

Peak: Late September to early October.

Tip: Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks are a must in the fall.

Nebraska

Peak: Early to mid-October.

Tip: Nebraska's Natural Resource Districts led an initiative to plant more than 1 million native deciduous trees across the state, USA Today reports. Between these trees and the numerous oaks, cottonwoods, elms, among others — there should be plenty to look at.

Nevada

Peak: Mid- to late October.

Tip: Flock to the historic towns of Nevada City and Grass Valley to find some of the "best" fall colors, the Nevada City Chamber says.

New Hampshire

Peak: End of September to the beginning of October (peak foliage starts in the north and works its way down).

Tip: Visit New Hampshire has its own fall foliage tracker you can follow.

New Jersey

Peak: Mid- to late October.

Tip: Go for a hike in Stokes State Forest in Branchville to take in an epic "panoramic view from Sunrise Mountain," the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection says.

New Mexico

Peak: Higher elevations: Mid- to late September. Lower Elevations: Late October to early November.

Tip: Travel along the 16-mile Santa Fe National Forest Scenic Byway, a historic chunk of highway that starts in Santa Fe.

New York

Peak: Mid- to late October.

Tip: If you're looking to catch some colors early, try the Adirondacks — the first area in the state to see colorful foliage because of its elevation, New York Upstate reports.

North Carolina

Peak: Mid- to late October.

Tip: Head toward the Blue Ridge Mountains in the western part of the state. Because of its "varied elevations, it is also one of the longest-running leaf seasons in the world," Trips to Discover says.

North Dakota

Peak: Early to mid-October.

Tip: Go to Little Missouri State Park in Dunn County, which has over 50 miles of trails.

Ohio

Peak: Mid- to late October.

Tip: Drive through Cuyahoga Valley National Park, located between Cleveland and Akron. The park is a "refuge for native plants and wildlife" and is sure to be a hot spot for fall foliage as you travel down the Towpath Trail, according to the National Park Service.

Oklahoma

Peak: Late October to early November.

Tip: Take a trip to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, which boasts more than 8,500 acres of wilderness. Bonus: You can spot some elk, deer, buffalo, among other wildlife, during your visit.

Oregon

Peak: Mid- to late October.

Tip: Head to Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, which "protects the spectacular canyon where the Columbia River cuts through the Cascade mountains," the U.S. Department of Agriculture explains.

Pennsylvania

Peak: Early to mid-October.

Tip: Pennsylvania has a longer and more varied fall foliage season than any other state in the nation — or anywhere in the world," Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources states on its website.

Rhode Island

Peak: Mid- to late October.

Tip: Check out Roger Williams Park and Zoo in Providence or Blithewold Mansion & Gardens in Bristol for colorful displays, Visit Rhode Island says.

South Carolina

Peak: Late October to early November.

Tip: There are 47 different parks in the South Carolina State Parks system, and each is ripe for fall foliage. Discover South Carolina broke down the best sightseeing opportunities on its website, including a 110-mile-long highway that leads visitors to many of these unique parks.

South Dakota

Peak: Early to mid-October.

Tip: "View brilliant maple, oak, elm and ash at Sica Hollow State Park," Travel South Dakota advises on its website.

Tennessee

Peak: Mid-October through early November (though elevation impacts the timing of the color changes).

Tip: The Great Smoky Mountains sees the most visitors during the last three weeks of October, the National Park Service says, adding the "areas in the park which experience the longest traffic delays are Cades Cove and Newfound Gap Road."

Texas

Peak: Mid- to late October.

Tip: The Lost Maples State Natural Area northwest of San Antonio and the Bastrop State Park in Bastrop County are popular attractions in the fall, EastTexas.com says.

Utah

Peak: Mid-September through early-October (but it continues through November in the southern parts of the state).

Tip: Utah's native trees — such as the canyon maple, quaking aspen, scrub oak, Douglas hawthorn, serviceberries, evergreens, among others — provide breathtaking views throughout the majority of fall, Visit Utah states, noting varied rainfall throughout the state changes peak times throughout the state.

Vermont

Peak: Early to mid-October.

Tip: Vermont boasts having the "world's best foliage." That fact three-quarters of the state is covered with forests and the fact it has the highest percentage of maple trees in the country may have something to do with that declaration, New England Today reports.

Virginia

Peak: Mid- to late October.

Tip: Shenandoah National Park is said to have some of the best fall foliage views. But if you don't want to worry about fighting the crowds for the best smartphone snaps, you may want to consider a Fall Foliage Driving Tour offered by the Virginia Department of Forestry.

Washington

Peak: Mid-September through mid-October.

Tip: The Columbia River Gorge and the Cascade Mountains are perfect places to soak in fall foliage, Trip Savvy says.

West Virginia

Peak: Mid-September through the first week of November.

Tip: The West Virginia Division of Forestry created a map to show peak fall foliage across the entire state.

Wisconsin

Peak: Early to mid-October.

Tip: Travel Wisconsin offers an interactive map, which breaks down the percentage of fall colors in each county and particular nature preserves.

Wyoming

Peak: Early to mid-October.

Tip: From riding in a hot air balloon to taking a seat in a horse-drawn wagon, Travel Wyoming offers 12 unique ways for visitors to take in the fall sights.

If you want a more precise breakdown of fall foliage near you, search your zip code on this interactive map. The map, created by Yankee Magazine, breaks down the color status into six categories: green, turning, moderate, peak, fading and gone