Faith, family and fun combine in Bible story come to life at Kentucky's Ark Encounter

Co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekend" Rachel Campos Duffy — a mom of nine children — shared a recent family experience at the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky, on Sunday morning with viewers.

The Ark Encounter park is a full-size representation of Noah's Ark, based on the Genesis flood narrative in the Bible.

The structure is roughly 510 feet long, 85 feet wide and 51 feet high, according to the park's website — with three different levels.

It's located halfway between Cincinnati and Lexington.

The exhibit also features a zoo, zip lines and a timber-frame restaurant.

"It is one of the most beloved stories in the Old Testament," noted Campos Duffy about the Noah's Ark story in Genesis as she shared her family's experiences.

"It's really quite astounding when you see just how big it is," she said.

The kids enjoyed seeing such animals as a red kangaroo and a sloth — and the children took a camel ride.

"How long did it take for Noah to build the ark?" one of the children asked a staff member about the well-known carpenter from the Genesis flood narrative.

"It took him close to 90 years," came the reply.

"That's how long he trusted God," noted Campos Duffy.

And another question: "How old was Noah when he built the ark?"

"Right at 600 years old. Could you imagine being that old?"

The children also tried the zip line.

"And that smile is why we're here," said the delighted mom about the reaction of one of her sons.

"We had so much fun," shared Campos Duffy afterward, adding that the family enjoyed some beautiful weather during their trip to Kentucky.

"It is cool. It's worth seeing — it makes the Bible come alive for kids," added co-host Pete Hegseth, who said he had also taken his family to experience the Ark Encounter not long ago.

The Ark Encounter features the most authentic full-size replica of Noah’s Ark in the world, as the park notes on its website.

It was built according to the dimensions given in the Bible — and has three decks of teaching exhibits.

A family playground for children of all abilities is also located within the park.

The Ark Encounter is also wheelchair- and stroller-friendly.

Children age 10 and under enjoy free admission to the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum for 2022, the park explains on its website.