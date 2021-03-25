Alleged, failed marriage proposal in NJ mall's food court draws response from state's official Twitter account

Mall food courts aren’t the best place for romance.

Footage of a young man allegedly proposing to his girlfriend in the middle of a New Jersey mall’s food court — and then being rejected — recently went viral on TikTok. And although some people are speculating that the incident may have just been a prank, that didn’t stop the state’s Twitter account from chiming in.

"Please don’t propose to people at the Menlo Park Mall food court," the official Twitter account for the state of New Jersey posted. The message was seemingly inspired by a viral video that appears to show that exact situation playing out at the mall located in Edison, NJ.

Video of the incident was uploaded to TikTok by a user named TY2Lit, who broke the footage into two parts. In the first video, the man gets down on one knee in the middle of the food court and holds out a ring. As people around the couple start to take notice, the girl appears to say no and walks away, leaving the man looking shocked.

This video has been viewed 2.7 million times as of Thursday morning.

In the second part, which has been viewed over 8.1 million times, bystanders try to comfort the seemingly heartbroken man as he reacts to his girlfriend’s response.

Many users are also questioning whether the footage itself is real or a prank, and the subject of the video is only making things murkier.

The incident was eventually traced back to a Youtube account called "Matt10," where the man behind the videos has posted conflicting stories. In one video, he refers to the incident as a prank. In another, however, he explains that it was real and that the viral response to the video has helped him feel better.

Whether real or not, NJ’s advice still stands: Don’t propose in the middle of a mall’s food court.