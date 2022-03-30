Escaped zoo flamingo spotted 17 years after it flew away from Kansas zoo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There’s a zoo flamingo that flew to freedom 17 years ago and that bird is continuing its journey around the U.S.

The flamingo, who has been nicknamed "Pink Floyd," was recently spotted earlier in March at Rhodes Point, which is a cape located in the eastern part Calhoun County, Texas.

Social media posts shared by the Texas Parks and Wildlife agency on Friday, March 25, state the flamingo was seen walking on a strip of land in the cape’s Cox Bay, near Port Lavaca.

CROCODILE ESCAPES 'ZOO VAN' IN FLORIDA, DASHES DOWN ROAD BEFORE BEING WRANGLED, VIDEO SHOWS

The wildlife agency credited David Foreman for capturing the three-second clip, which shows Pink Floyd strutted by a flock of seabirds, unbothered by the crashing waves.

"Looks like Pink Floyd has returned from the 'dark side of moon'," the Texas Parks and Wildlife’s coastal fisheries team wrote in a Facebook post. "Pink Floyd is a local Texas flamingo that escaped a Kansas zoo in 2005 and has been seen on the Texas coast for several years."

Fox News Digital reached out to Texas Parks and Wildlife for comment.

RACEHORSE RUNS DOWN INTERSTATE HIGHWAY AFTER BUCKING RIDER: 'CRAZIEST THING I’VE EVER SEEN'

Before the flamingo got its nickname, the bird had been known as No. 492 when it was transferred to the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas, back in 2004, the Associated Press reports.

Pink Floyd and another flamingo reportedly escaped from their enclosures after a storm hit the zoo in June 2005, and they both flew away.

While the other flamingo hasn’t been spotted, Pink Floyd has been seen on multiple occasions in Wisconsin, Louisiana and Texas.

TIGER FILMED ROAMING HOUSTON RAISES CONCERNS ABOUT EXOTIC PET OWNERSHIP IN THE LONE STAR STATE

Pink Floyd is considered a Greater Flamingo, which is the largest and most common flamingo species in the world, according to AnimalCorner.org – an animal face database.

The birds are often found in "warm, watery regions on many continents," including the great salt lakes throughout Africa, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, Central and South America, and southern Europe.

This species can grow up to five feet in height and have an average lifespan that ranges between 30 and 40 years in the wild, AnimalCorner.org reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Flamingos tend to feed on shellfish, insect larvae, small fish, plankton, algae, seeds and plant material –most of which can be found in Cox Bay.