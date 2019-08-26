Engagement gift from mother-in-law is unexpectedly X-rated

This is one gift that probably didn’t come out the way it was intended.

The moment a man proposed to his girlfriend was immortalized by one of their mothers. Unfortunately, in silhouette, the moment looks slightly different.

A photo of the moment and the gift appeared on the Instagram account Awkwardfamilyphotos. On one side, it shows the photo of the man, down on one knee and holding out a ring for his girlfriend, who’s gasping in surprise.

The other side of the image shows a gold sculpture designed to capture the couple in silhouette. While it accurately depicts the moment, showing the man on his knee and the woman holding her hand to her mouth, and awkwardly placed arm gives the image a more inappropriate appearance.

The image is captioned, “My mother-in-law thought it was a good idea to get a sculpture of this beautiful moment.”

Users were quick to join in on the fun. Many commenters pointed out how it took them a moment to see what made the photo funny. One commenter wrote, “That took me way too long to figure out.”

Another user added, “At first I was like, 'Why is this awkward? This is cute!' Then I was like, oh never mind.”

Others pointed out that, in the new context, the woman’s reaction seemed very appropriate.

“She's gasping at the sight of that... engagement ring,” one user playfully posted.

Another added, “I see why she said yes.”

Others attempted to offer solutions, with one user posting, “Cut off the hand and it’s cute.”

“Just snap it off with tin snips,” added another.